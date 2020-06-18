All apartments in Aurora
14086 E Stanford Cir
14086 E Stanford Cir

14086 East Stanford Circle · No Longer Available
Location

14086 East Stanford Circle, Aurora, CO 80015
Shenandoah

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
internet access
tennis court
Up to 2 Weeks FREE Rent! You will fall in love with the beautiful upgrades throughout! The first thing you notice as you enter this garden level condo are the beautiful floors! As you enter, you will find the kitchen with stainless Frigidaire appliances, stunning countertops and plenty of cabinet space. Just off the kitchen is your living room with a wood burning fireplace and dining room which opens onto your private patio. The master bedroom is very spacious and has a walk-in closet. The bathroom is also upgraded with beautiful tile. Also in the unit is a laundry room with a full sized washer and dryer. Located next to the tennis courts and close to Cherry Creek State Park, shopping, dining and more! Rent includes water, sewer and trash. Grace Property Management For a virtual tour visit our website www.RentGrace.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14086 E Stanford Cir have any available units?
14086 E Stanford Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 14086 E Stanford Cir have?
Some of 14086 E Stanford Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14086 E Stanford Cir currently offering any rent specials?
14086 E Stanford Cir isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14086 E Stanford Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 14086 E Stanford Cir is pet friendly.
Does 14086 E Stanford Cir offer parking?
No, 14086 E Stanford Cir does not offer parking.
Does 14086 E Stanford Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14086 E Stanford Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14086 E Stanford Cir have a pool?
No, 14086 E Stanford Cir does not have a pool.
Does 14086 E Stanford Cir have accessible units?
No, 14086 E Stanford Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 14086 E Stanford Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14086 E Stanford Cir has units with dishwashers.
