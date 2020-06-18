14086 E Stanford Cir

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator gym on-site laundry internet access tennis court

Up to 2 Weeks FREE Rent! You will fall in love with the beautiful upgrades throughout! The first thing you notice as you enter this garden level condo are the beautiful floors! As you enter, you will find the kitchen with stainless Frigidaire appliances, stunning countertops and plenty of cabinet space. Just off the kitchen is your living room with a wood burning fireplace and dining room which opens onto your private patio. The master bedroom is very spacious and has a walk-in closet. The bathroom is also upgraded with beautiful tile. Also in the unit is a laundry room with a full sized washer and dryer. Located next to the tennis courts and close to Cherry Creek State Park, shopping, dining and more! Rent includes water, sewer and trash. Grace Property Management For a virtual tour visit our website www.RentGrace.com