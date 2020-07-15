14076 E Stanford Circle, Unit G12

Amenities

Appletree East 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Condo (Available Immediately) - Welcome Home to Appletree East Condos And This Updated 1,232 Sq. Foot Condo With Loft.Home Interior Freshly Painted With New Carpet And Other Upgrades Throughout. New Dishwasher Is On the Way! Open Floor Plan With Vaulted Ceilings In Living Area & Bedrooms. Large Loft Area, Which Can Be Used As Other Living Area Or Office. Closet For Storage Right Off Of Loft. Nice Balcony Overlooking Appletree East. 2 Nice Sized Bedrooms. One With Attached Bath & Walk In Closet. One Other Hallway Bath Plus Laundry Room With Included Washer/Dryer. Sorry, No Pets Or Section 8's Allowed. Home Includes Paid Water, Trash & Pool. Plenty Of Parking.



Home Is Professionally Managed By Justin Sadler Of Stars & Stripes Homes, Inc. - A Colorado Based Real Estate & Property Management Company.



Application Requirements:

640 or better credit score

No Eviction History

No Criminal History within the past 5 years

Income equal or greater than three times the monthly rent

$50.00 Per adult Application Fee

$150.00 Lease Administration Fee – this represents the approximate cost to write the lease, set up the lease in our software, and collect and account for the Tenants Security Deposit.

Approved Tenants must Sign the Lease and Pay the Security Deposit within 3 Days of Approval



No Pets Allowed



