All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 14076 E Stanford Circle, Unit G12.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
14076 E Stanford Circle, Unit G12
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:20 AM

14076 E Stanford Circle, Unit G12

14076 East Stanford Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

14076 East Stanford Circle, Aurora, CO 80015
Shenandoah

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Appletree East 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Condo (Available Immediately) - Welcome Home to Appletree East Condos And This Updated 1,232 Sq. Foot Condo With Loft.Home Interior Freshly Painted With New Carpet And Other Upgrades Throughout. New Dishwasher Is On the Way! Open Floor Plan With Vaulted Ceilings In Living Area & Bedrooms. Large Loft Area, Which Can Be Used As Other Living Area Or Office. Closet For Storage Right Off Of Loft. Nice Balcony Overlooking Appletree East. 2 Nice Sized Bedrooms. One With Attached Bath & Walk In Closet. One Other Hallway Bath Plus Laundry Room With Included Washer/Dryer. Sorry, No Pets Or Section 8's Allowed. Home Includes Paid Water, Trash & Pool. Plenty Of Parking.

Home Is Professionally Managed By Justin Sadler Of Stars & Stripes Homes, Inc. - A Colorado Based Real Estate & Property Management Company.

Application Requirements:
640 or better credit score
No Eviction History
No Criminal History within the past 5 years
Income equal or greater than three times the monthly rent
$50.00 Per adult Application Fee
$150.00 Lease Administration Fee – this represents the approximate cost to write the lease, set up the lease in our software, and collect and account for the Tenants Security Deposit.
Approved Tenants must Sign the Lease and Pay the Security Deposit within 3 Days of Approval

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5857770)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14076 E Stanford Circle, Unit G12 have any available units?
14076 E Stanford Circle, Unit G12 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 14076 E Stanford Circle, Unit G12 have?
Some of 14076 E Stanford Circle, Unit G12's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14076 E Stanford Circle, Unit G12 currently offering any rent specials?
14076 E Stanford Circle, Unit G12 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14076 E Stanford Circle, Unit G12 pet-friendly?
No, 14076 E Stanford Circle, Unit G12 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 14076 E Stanford Circle, Unit G12 offer parking?
Yes, 14076 E Stanford Circle, Unit G12 offers parking.
Does 14076 E Stanford Circle, Unit G12 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14076 E Stanford Circle, Unit G12 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14076 E Stanford Circle, Unit G12 have a pool?
Yes, 14076 E Stanford Circle, Unit G12 has a pool.
Does 14076 E Stanford Circle, Unit G12 have accessible units?
No, 14076 E Stanford Circle, Unit G12 does not have accessible units.
Does 14076 E Stanford Circle, Unit G12 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14076 E Stanford Circle, Unit G12 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Aurora Meadows
777 Dillon Way
Aurora, CO 80011
Canyons at Saddle Rock
6850 S Versailles Way
Aurora, CO 80016
Village at City Center
14902 East Gill Avenue
Aurora, CO 80012
Shadow Ridge at Southlands
24750 E Applewood Cir
Aurora, CO 80016
Parq at Iliff
2602 S Anaheim St
Aurora, CO 80014
Carriage Green
15899 E 13th Pl
Aurora, CO 80011
Cambrian
15601 E Caspian Cir
Aurora, CO 80013
Crossroads at City Center
15490 E Center Ave
Aurora, CO 80017

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College