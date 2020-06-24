All apartments in Aurora
14038 E 28th Ave
14038 E 28th Ave

14038 East 28th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

14038 East 28th Avenue, Aurora, CO 80011
Sable Altura Chambers

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This nice house boasts over 2000 square feet with two bedrooms and 1 bath. It is located with easy access to the highway and multiple schools like Sable Elementary School and Park Lane Elementary School. The property is located within walking distance of Cottonwood Park and Sand Creek Park, the property has access to many walking and biking trails and also located minutes away from public transportation. You are also about 10 minutes away from CU Anschutz and Colorado Children's Hospital. Neighbors know each other and look out for one another.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14038 E 28th Ave have any available units?
14038 E 28th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 14038 E 28th Ave have?
Some of 14038 E 28th Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14038 E 28th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
14038 E 28th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14038 E 28th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 14038 E 28th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 14038 E 28th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 14038 E 28th Ave offers parking.
Does 14038 E 28th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14038 E 28th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14038 E 28th Ave have a pool?
No, 14038 E 28th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 14038 E 28th Ave have accessible units?
No, 14038 E 28th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 14038 E 28th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14038 E 28th Ave has units with dishwashers.
