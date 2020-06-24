14038 E 28th Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This nice house boasts over 2000 square feet with two bedrooms and 1 bath. It is located with easy access to the highway and multiple schools like Sable Elementary School and Park Lane Elementary School. The property is located within walking distance of Cottonwood Park and Sand Creek Park, the property has access to many walking and biking trails and also located minutes away from public transportation. You are also about 10 minutes away from CU Anschutz and Colorado Children's Hospital. Neighbors know each other and look out for one another.