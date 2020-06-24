14 S Nome St Unit C

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry garage

Clean with New Paint Townhouse in a nice quiet community. Huge park-like area just outside of your front door! Stove Refrigerator, Microwave and Dishwasher appliances. Rare wood burning fireplace in family room. 2 masters suites each with FULL bathrooms. 2car attached garage and central AC. Energy saving windows and doors. Quiet and convenient location, adjacent to open space/park, while close to major transportation lines and retail centers. Do not miss this unit!



Interior will be painted, carpets will be professionally scrubbed, and unit will be professionally cleaned.



** No Pets **



No Smoking



