Aurora, CO
14 S Nome St Unit C
Last updated April 5 2019 at 7:43 AM

14 S Nome St Unit C

14 S Nome St · No Longer Available
Location

14 S Nome St, Aurora, CO 80012
Highline Villages

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
garage
Clean with New Paint Townhouse in a nice quiet community. Huge park-like area just outside of your front door! Stove Refrigerator, Microwave and Dishwasher appliances. Rare wood burning fireplace in family room. 2 masters suites each with FULL bathrooms. 2car attached garage and central AC. Energy saving windows and doors. Quiet and convenient location, adjacent to open space/park, while close to major transportation lines and retail centers. Do not miss this unit!

Interior will be painted, carpets will be professionally scrubbed, and unit will be professionally cleaned.

** No Pets **

No Smoking

No Housing

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

