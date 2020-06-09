All apartments in Aurora
13834 E Lehigh Avenue
Last updated January 14 2020 at 8:18 PM

13834 E Lehigh Avenue

13834 East Lehigh Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

13834 East Lehigh Avenue, Aurora, CO 80014
Meadow Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
hot tub
Wow! beautifully updated condo located in Meadow Hills community. This home Features an open floor plan with vaulted ceilings in 2nd bedroom, large family room, new interior paint, hardwood floors throughout, kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances,Ceramic stove top, microwave, dishwasher and refrigerator. A farmhouse sink too! Central heat & Air Conditioner! Meadow Hills Golf Course right out of patio (relaxing views! ) Includes access to Community pool, hot tub, clubhouse, Cherry Creek State Park just down the street. Light Rail, Buses, Shopping, Restaurants, I-225, I-25, DTC and DIA. Available Now! Rent: $1,375 Security Deposit: $1,375. Application fee: $55 per adult occupant. $150 lease admin fee. $7/month processing & reporting fee. Set showing at this site https://showmojo.com/l/57d5f30014

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13834 E Lehigh Avenue have any available units?
13834 E Lehigh Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 13834 E Lehigh Avenue have?
Some of 13834 E Lehigh Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13834 E Lehigh Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
13834 E Lehigh Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13834 E Lehigh Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 13834 E Lehigh Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 13834 E Lehigh Avenue offer parking?
No, 13834 E Lehigh Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 13834 E Lehigh Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13834 E Lehigh Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13834 E Lehigh Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 13834 E Lehigh Avenue has a pool.
Does 13834 E Lehigh Avenue have accessible units?
No, 13834 E Lehigh Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 13834 E Lehigh Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13834 E Lehigh Avenue has units with dishwashers.

