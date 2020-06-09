13834 E Lehigh Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse pool hot tub

Wow! beautifully updated condo located in Meadow Hills community. This home Features an open floor plan with vaulted ceilings in 2nd bedroom, large family room, new interior paint, hardwood floors throughout, kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances,Ceramic stove top, microwave, dishwasher and refrigerator. A farmhouse sink too! Central heat & Air Conditioner! Meadow Hills Golf Course right out of patio (relaxing views! ) Includes access to Community pool, hot tub, clubhouse, Cherry Creek State Park just down the street. Light Rail, Buses, Shopping, Restaurants, I-225, I-25, DTC and DIA. Available Now! Rent: $1,375 Security Deposit: $1,375. Application fee: $55 per adult occupant. $150 lease admin fee. $7/month processing & reporting fee. Set showing at this site https://showmojo.com/l/57d5f30014