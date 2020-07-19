All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 13802 E. Stanford Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
13802 E. Stanford Place
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

13802 E. Stanford Place

13802 East Stanford Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

13802 East Stanford Place, Aurora, CO 80015
Shenandoah

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
So Much Space In This 4 Bedroom Townhome! Cherry Creek Schools! 2-Car Garage - You will be amazed of all the space in this townhome! Main floor master bedroom with 5-piece bathroom. Living room with fireplace and dining area. Eat-in kitchen has been updated with new cabinets! Two large bedrooms upstairs with a full bathroom and a large loft! Basement is finished with a large family area, bedroom and full bathroom. Great townhouse! Two car garage! No lawn maintenance! Cherry Creek Schools! Close to I-225! If you are interested in this home, please text or call Stuart at 720.697.0716.

This home is professionally managed by Stars & Stripes Homes, Inc. a Colorado Property Management and Real Estate Company.

(RLNE2295442)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13802 E. Stanford Place have any available units?
13802 E. Stanford Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
Is 13802 E. Stanford Place currently offering any rent specials?
13802 E. Stanford Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13802 E. Stanford Place pet-friendly?
No, 13802 E. Stanford Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 13802 E. Stanford Place offer parking?
Yes, 13802 E. Stanford Place offers parking.
Does 13802 E. Stanford Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13802 E. Stanford Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13802 E. Stanford Place have a pool?
No, 13802 E. Stanford Place does not have a pool.
Does 13802 E. Stanford Place have accessible units?
No, 13802 E. Stanford Place does not have accessible units.
Does 13802 E. Stanford Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 13802 E. Stanford Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13802 E. Stanford Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 13802 E. Stanford Place does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Trailpoint on Highline
10756 E Virginia Ave
Aurora, CO 80012
Caliber At Cornerstar
15930 East Briarwood Circle
Aurora, CO 80016
Avalon Southlands
6855 S Langdale St
Aurora, CO 80016
Apex on the Highline
15997 E Ford Cir
Aurora, CO 80017
City Center Station
14107 E Kansas Pl
Aurora, CO 80012
Bristol Village
17201 E Walsh Way
Aurora, CO 80017
Fairways at Lowry
9913 E 1st Ave
Aurora, CO 80010
Landon Park Apartment Homes
100 S Sable Blvd
Aurora, CO 80012

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College