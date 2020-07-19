13802 E. Stanford Place

Amenities

garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities garage

So Much Space In This 4 Bedroom Townhome! Cherry Creek Schools! 2-Car Garage - You will be amazed of all the space in this townhome! Main floor master bedroom with 5-piece bathroom. Living room with fireplace and dining area. Eat-in kitchen has been updated with new cabinets! Two large bedrooms upstairs with a full bathroom and a large loft! Basement is finished with a large family area, bedroom and full bathroom. Great townhouse! Two car garage! No lawn maintenance! Cherry Creek Schools! Close to I-225! If you are interested in this home, please text or call Stuart at 720.697.0716.



