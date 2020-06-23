All apartments in Aurora
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1379 South Coolidge Cir

1379 South Coolidge Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1379 South Coolidge Circle, Aurora, CO 80018
Murphy Creek

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
pet friendly
tennis court
Located in the wonderful new Murphy Creek. Ample light in the open family room, kitchen, and dining room with beautiful floors and high ceilings. High-end kitchen with granite, stainless appliances, upgraded cabinets, and fixtures. Large upgraded master suite with 5 piece master bath and walk-in closet. Gas fireplace. Gated loft. 2 full baths and 1 half. 3 beds upstairs. Unfinished basement for a lot of storage. Low maintenance sideyard. Included in rent are the community pool, clubhouse, tennis courts, splash park, and front yard and landscaping maintenance. 100 yards to Murphy Creek K-8 and a park. Only 6 minutes to Vista Peak High School. Sorry, no sec 8. The owner may be open to some dogs. Sorry, no cats. Security deposit equal to one month's rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1379 South Coolidge Cir have any available units?
1379 South Coolidge Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 1379 South Coolidge Cir have?
Some of 1379 South Coolidge Cir's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1379 South Coolidge Cir currently offering any rent specials?
1379 South Coolidge Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1379 South Coolidge Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 1379 South Coolidge Cir is pet friendly.
Does 1379 South Coolidge Cir offer parking?
No, 1379 South Coolidge Cir does not offer parking.
Does 1379 South Coolidge Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1379 South Coolidge Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1379 South Coolidge Cir have a pool?
Yes, 1379 South Coolidge Cir has a pool.
Does 1379 South Coolidge Cir have accessible units?
No, 1379 South Coolidge Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 1379 South Coolidge Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 1379 South Coolidge Cir does not have units with dishwashers.

