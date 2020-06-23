1379 South Coolidge Cir

Amenities

Located in the wonderful new Murphy Creek. Ample light in the open family room, kitchen, and dining room with beautiful floors and high ceilings. High-end kitchen with granite, stainless appliances, upgraded cabinets, and fixtures. Large upgraded master suite with 5 piece master bath and walk-in closet. Gas fireplace. Gated loft. 2 full baths and 1 half. 3 beds upstairs. Unfinished basement for a lot of storage. Low maintenance sideyard. Included in rent are the community pool, clubhouse, tennis courts, splash park, and front yard and landscaping maintenance. 100 yards to Murphy Creek K-8 and a park. Only 6 minutes to Vista Peak High School. Sorry, no sec 8. The owner may be open to some dogs. Sorry, no cats. Security deposit equal to one month's rent.