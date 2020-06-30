1375 South Dayton Court

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage

*** 18 MONTH LEASE ***



This beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bath townhome in Kensington will welcome you with 1,524 square feet of living space and a great layout.



The kitchen, complete with a refrigerator, stove, microwave, dishwasher, and disposal, overseas the dining area with luxurious hardwood flooring. Enjoy the cozy fireplace in the living room for those cold winter nights. Amenities include washer and dryer, AC, vaulted ceilings, ceiling fans, and walk-in closets. Enjoy access to the community pool and clubhouse! Parking includes a 1 car garage!



Sorry, no pets.



Rent includes trash.



*** 18 MONTH LEASE ***



Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.



Real Property Management Colorado



www.303rent.com



303-873-RENT(7368)



Equal Opportunity Housing



*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.



*Prices and availability subject to change.



Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.



Contact us to schedule a showing.