Last updated November 8 2019 at 3:32 AM

1375 South Dayton Court

1375 South Dayton Court · No Longer Available
Location

1375 South Dayton Court, Aurora, CO 80247
Dayton Triangle

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
*** 18 MONTH LEASE ***

This beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bath townhome in Kensington will welcome you with 1,524 square feet of living space and a great layout.

The kitchen, complete with a refrigerator, stove, microwave, dishwasher, and disposal, overseas the dining area with luxurious hardwood flooring. Enjoy the cozy fireplace in the living room for those cold winter nights. Amenities include washer and dryer, AC, vaulted ceilings, ceiling fans, and walk-in closets. Enjoy access to the community pool and clubhouse! Parking includes a 1 car garage!

Sorry, no pets.

Rent includes trash.

*** 18 MONTH LEASE ***

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado

www.303rent.com

303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing

*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.

*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1375 South Dayton Court have any available units?
1375 South Dayton Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 1375 South Dayton Court have?
Some of 1375 South Dayton Court's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1375 South Dayton Court currently offering any rent specials?
1375 South Dayton Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1375 South Dayton Court pet-friendly?
No, 1375 South Dayton Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 1375 South Dayton Court offer parking?
Yes, 1375 South Dayton Court offers parking.
Does 1375 South Dayton Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1375 South Dayton Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1375 South Dayton Court have a pool?
Yes, 1375 South Dayton Court has a pool.
Does 1375 South Dayton Court have accessible units?
No, 1375 South Dayton Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1375 South Dayton Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1375 South Dayton Court has units with dishwashers.

