All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 13744 E Lehigh Ave Apt B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
13744 E Lehigh Ave Apt B
Last updated May 15 2019 at 10:34 AM

13744 E Lehigh Ave Apt B

13744 East Lehigh Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

13744 East Lehigh Avenue, Aurora, CO 80014
Meadow Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Unit Apt B Available 06/01/19 2bd 2 bath condo in Meadow Hills - Property Id: 118298

Beautiful 2-bed 2-bath condo with a loft and garage! Right across the street from Cherry Creek State Park and Reservoir, backs to Meadow Hills Golf Course, Cherry Creek School District, near Light Rail Nine Mile Station. Stainless steel appliances, wood laminate flooring throughout, wood burning fireplace, all new double pane windows. Convenient access to Parker Road and 225 makes it easy to get to DIA, downtown Denver, or the Denver Tech Center. Pet deposit additional and non-refundable.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/118298
Property Id 118298

(RLNE4858387)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13744 E Lehigh Ave Apt B have any available units?
13744 E Lehigh Ave Apt B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 13744 E Lehigh Ave Apt B have?
Some of 13744 E Lehigh Ave Apt B's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13744 E Lehigh Ave Apt B currently offering any rent specials?
13744 E Lehigh Ave Apt B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13744 E Lehigh Ave Apt B pet-friendly?
Yes, 13744 E Lehigh Ave Apt B is pet friendly.
Does 13744 E Lehigh Ave Apt B offer parking?
Yes, 13744 E Lehigh Ave Apt B offers parking.
Does 13744 E Lehigh Ave Apt B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13744 E Lehigh Ave Apt B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13744 E Lehigh Ave Apt B have a pool?
No, 13744 E Lehigh Ave Apt B does not have a pool.
Does 13744 E Lehigh Ave Apt B have accessible units?
No, 13744 E Lehigh Ave Apt B does not have accessible units.
Does 13744 E Lehigh Ave Apt B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13744 E Lehigh Ave Apt B has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bella Terra @ City Center
15400 E Evans Ave
Aurora, CO 80013
Canyons at Saddle Rock
6850 S Versailles Way
Aurora, CO 80016
21 Fitzsimons Apartment Homes
2100 N Ursula St
Aurora, CO 80045
Conifer Creek
2205 S Racine Way
Aurora, CO 80014
Waterford at Southlands
24631 E Applewood Dr
Aurora, CO 80016
Oak Ridge
704 S Chambers Rd
Aurora, CO 80017
Fairways at Lowry
9913 E 1st Ave
Aurora, CO 80010
Aurora Hills
11850 E Maple Ave
Aurora, CO 80012

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College