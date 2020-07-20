13744 E Lehigh Ave Apt B

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

Unit Apt B Available 06/01/19 2bd 2 bath condo in Meadow Hills - Property Id: 118298



Beautiful 2-bed 2-bath condo with a loft and garage! Right across the street from Cherry Creek State Park and Reservoir, backs to Meadow Hills Golf Course, Cherry Creek School District, near Light Rail Nine Mile Station. Stainless steel appliances, wood laminate flooring throughout, wood burning fireplace, all new double pane windows. Convenient access to Parker Road and 225 makes it easy to get to DIA, downtown Denver, or the Denver Tech Center. Pet deposit additional and non-refundable.

