13744 E Lehigh Ave Apt B

Amenities
Unit Apt B Available 06/01/19 2bd 2 bath condo in Meadow Hills - Property Id: 118298
Beautiful 2-bed 2-bath condo with a loft and garage! Right across the street from Cherry Creek State Park and Reservoir, backs to Meadow Hills Golf Course, Cherry Creek School District, near Light Rail Nine Mile Station. Stainless steel appliances, wood laminate flooring throughout, wood burning fireplace, all new double pane windows. Convenient access to Parker Road and 225 makes it easy to get to DIA, downtown Denver, or the Denver Tech Center. Pet deposit additional and non-refundable.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/118298
Property Id 118298
(RLNE4858387)