13663 East 14th Avenue
Last updated June 2 2020 at 8:50 PM

13663 East 14th Avenue

13663 East 14th Place · No Longer Available
Location

13663 East 14th Place, Aurora, CO 80011
Jewell Heights-Hoffman Heights

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Discover sophisticated, affordable residential living just minutes from the UCHealth and Anschutz Medical Campus. Our renovated apartments are modern, unique, and designed with your lifestyle in mind.Xanadu Apartment Homes, located at 1364 Xanadu Street, features newly renovated two-bedrooms with updated features like beautiful white cabinetry, large kitchen island w/granite countertops, tile backsplashes, stainless steel appliances, hardwood flooring and plush carpeting. Pick up your packages anytime at our Amazon Hub!Enjoy on-site maintenance, nearby shopping and entertainment, and locally convenient public transportation, including the Denver Metro Light rail System. Call today to schedule your personal tour!

Move in by October 25th & get $700 Off 1st month!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13663 East 14th Avenue have any available units?
13663 East 14th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 13663 East 14th Avenue have?
Some of 13663 East 14th Avenue's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13663 East 14th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
13663 East 14th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13663 East 14th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 13663 East 14th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 13663 East 14th Avenue offer parking?
No, 13663 East 14th Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 13663 East 14th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13663 East 14th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13663 East 14th Avenue have a pool?
No, 13663 East 14th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 13663 East 14th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 13663 East 14th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 13663 East 14th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 13663 East 14th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

