13661 E. Marina Drive, #401

13661 East Marina Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13661 East Marina Drive, Aurora, CO 80014
Heather Gardens

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
all utils included
gym
elevator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
elevator
gym
Heather Gardens Home - Enjoy views of the Heather Gardens golf course on one side of your new home, and the Cherry Creek Reservoir on the other! Wildlife and home life become one in this 2 bed, 2 bathroom home, complete with 2 screened porches on either side of the living area. With new flooring, a washer and dryer, and plenty of space to live and grow in, this home is the number one in the Heather Garden community with these stunning views! All utilities included with rent outside of electricity! Age Restricted, please call for more details if interested, this lifestyle is not one to miss out on!

(RLNE4094678)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13661 E. Marina Drive, #401 have any available units?
13661 E. Marina Drive, #401 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 13661 E. Marina Drive, #401 have?
Some of 13661 E. Marina Drive, #401's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13661 E. Marina Drive, #401 currently offering any rent specials?
13661 E. Marina Drive, #401 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13661 E. Marina Drive, #401 pet-friendly?
Yes, 13661 E. Marina Drive, #401 is pet friendly.
Does 13661 E. Marina Drive, #401 offer parking?
No, 13661 E. Marina Drive, #401 does not offer parking.
Does 13661 E. Marina Drive, #401 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13661 E. Marina Drive, #401 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13661 E. Marina Drive, #401 have a pool?
No, 13661 E. Marina Drive, #401 does not have a pool.
Does 13661 E. Marina Drive, #401 have accessible units?
No, 13661 E. Marina Drive, #401 does not have accessible units.
Does 13661 E. Marina Drive, #401 have units with dishwashers?
No, 13661 E. Marina Drive, #401 does not have units with dishwashers.

