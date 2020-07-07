13661 E. Marina Drive, #401

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse elevator gym

Heather Gardens Home - Enjoy views of the Heather Gardens golf course on one side of your new home, and the Cherry Creek Reservoir on the other! Wildlife and home life become one in this 2 bed, 2 bathroom home, complete with 2 screened porches on either side of the living area. With new flooring, a washer and dryer, and plenty of space to live and grow in, this home is the number one in the Heather Garden community with these stunning views! All utilities included with rent outside of electricity! Age Restricted, please call for more details if interested, this lifestyle is not one to miss out on!



