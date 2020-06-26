All apartments in Aurora
13657 E Yale Ave Unit A
13657 E Yale Ave Unit A

13657 E Yale Ave · No Longer Available
Location

13657 E Yale Ave, Aurora, CO 80014
East Ridge - Ptarmigan Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
COMING SOON!!!

Apartment 2-bed, 2-bath with central air. Close to I-225 and shopping. Living room (15'x11') has gas fireplace, tile floor and wood panel walls, opens to kitchen; open kitchen with electric stove, dishwasher, fridge, tile floor; Master bedroom (23'x13') has tiled floors, a large closet, gas fireplace, its own FULL bath and 9'x8.5' covered patio. 2nd bedroom (11.5'x10') is carpeted with large closet. Bathroom has shower and hook-ups for stacked washer/dryer.
Assigned parking. CCK

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13657 E Yale Ave Unit A have any available units?
13657 E Yale Ave Unit A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 13657 E Yale Ave Unit A have?
Some of 13657 E Yale Ave Unit A's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13657 E Yale Ave Unit A currently offering any rent specials?
13657 E Yale Ave Unit A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13657 E Yale Ave Unit A pet-friendly?
Yes, 13657 E Yale Ave Unit A is pet friendly.
Does 13657 E Yale Ave Unit A offer parking?
Yes, 13657 E Yale Ave Unit A offers parking.
Does 13657 E Yale Ave Unit A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13657 E Yale Ave Unit A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13657 E Yale Ave Unit A have a pool?
No, 13657 E Yale Ave Unit A does not have a pool.
Does 13657 E Yale Ave Unit A have accessible units?
No, 13657 E Yale Ave Unit A does not have accessible units.
Does 13657 E Yale Ave Unit A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13657 E Yale Ave Unit A has units with dishwashers.
