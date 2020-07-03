All apartments in Aurora
1342 S Cathay Ct
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:15 AM

1342 S Cathay Ct

1342 South Cathay Court · No Longer Available
Location

1342 South Cathay Court, Aurora, CO 80017
Side Creek

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/95ef86e09b ---- *Unit currently undergoing full remodel - Updated images coming soon Top floor Central AC Upper loft Large windows Wood burning fireplace Attached garage Private balcony Dining area Vaulted ceilings Stacking W/D hookups Year round covered Hot Tub & Pool Tennis Courts $1000 Security deposit Tenant pays electric 1 Small pet (25 lbs or under) acceptable with one time $250 non-refundable pet fee & $25/month pet rent Rental qualifications applicants must have: - Monthly gross income that is at least 2.5x the amount of rent - No felony or ANY violent crime (including assault and domestic violence) convictions within the previous 5 years - No convictions of meth & amphetamine, homicide, or stalking related offenses - No prior or current registered sex offenders - No prior housing evictions - No unpaid rental collections - No open bankruptcies - Thank you for viewing - Contact Deerwoods today - (303) 756 3300

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

