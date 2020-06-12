All apartments in Aurora
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

13397 East Louisiana Avenue

13397 East Louisiana Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

13397 East Louisiana Avenue, Aurora, CO 80012
Utah Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This lovely 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom townhome in First Village East will welcome you with 840 square feet of living space!

The kitchen comes with a fridge, stove, dishwasher, and disposal. Other great features of this light and bright home include a washer and dryer in unit. Parking for this property is an attached 1 car garage.

Sorry, no pets allowed.

Rent includes water, sewer, and trash.

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13397 East Louisiana Avenue have any available units?
13397 East Louisiana Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 13397 East Louisiana Avenue have?
Some of 13397 East Louisiana Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13397 East Louisiana Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
13397 East Louisiana Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13397 East Louisiana Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 13397 East Louisiana Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 13397 East Louisiana Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 13397 East Louisiana Avenue offers parking.
Does 13397 East Louisiana Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13397 East Louisiana Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13397 East Louisiana Avenue have a pool?
No, 13397 East Louisiana Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 13397 East Louisiana Avenue have accessible units?
No, 13397 East Louisiana Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 13397 East Louisiana Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13397 East Louisiana Avenue has units with dishwashers.

