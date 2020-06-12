13397 East Louisiana Avenue

Amenities

This lovely 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom townhome in First Village East will welcome you with 840 square feet of living space!



The kitchen comes with a fridge, stove, dishwasher, and disposal. Other great features of this light and bright home include a washer and dryer in unit. Parking for this property is an attached 1 car garage.



Sorry, no pets allowed.



Rent includes water, sewer, and trash.



Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.



Real Property Management Colorado

www.303rent.com

303-873-RENT(7368)



