1335 South Bahama Street

Amenities

pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Great ranch style home with 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or hang out in your HUGE private backyard. Updated kitchen and 2 car garage. Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information!



This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.