Last updated April 11 2019 at 11:58 PM

1335 South Bahama Street

Location

1335 South Bahama Street, Aurora, CO 80017
Side Creek

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Great ranch style home with 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or hang out in your HUGE private backyard. Updated kitchen and 2 car garage. Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information!

This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1335 South Bahama Street have any available units?
1335 South Bahama Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 1335 South Bahama Street have?
Some of 1335 South Bahama Street's amenities include pet friendly, 24hr maintenance, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1335 South Bahama Street currently offering any rent specials?
1335 South Bahama Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1335 South Bahama Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1335 South Bahama Street is pet friendly.
Does 1335 South Bahama Street offer parking?
Yes, 1335 South Bahama Street offers parking.
Does 1335 South Bahama Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1335 South Bahama Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1335 South Bahama Street have a pool?
No, 1335 South Bahama Street does not have a pool.
Does 1335 South Bahama Street have accessible units?
No, 1335 South Bahama Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1335 South Bahama Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1335 South Bahama Street does not have units with dishwashers.
