1320 Peoria Street

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated gym pool hot tub

Discover sophisticated, affordable residential living just minutes from the UCHealth and Anschutz Medical Campus. Our renovated apartments are spacious, modern, unique, and designed with your lifestyle in mind. At Park at Fitzsimons, located at 1360 Peoria Street, you’ll find a beautiful studio, one, and two-bedroom floor plans to choose from with renovated interiors. You can relax in the community pool and hot tub or enjoy a work out in the fitness facility. Enjoy on-site maintenance, nearby shopping and entertainment, and locally convenient public transportation, including the Denver Metro Light rail System. Park at Fitzsimons is a commuters dream!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.