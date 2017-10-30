All apartments in Aurora
Location

1320 Peoria Street, Aurora, CO 80011
Jewell Heights-Hoffman Heights

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
gym
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
pool
hot tub
Discover sophisticated, affordable residential living just minutes from the UCHealth and Anschutz Medical Campus. Our renovated apartments are spacious, modern, unique, and designed with your lifestyle in mind. At Park at Fitzsimons, located at 1360 Peoria Street, you’ll find a beautiful studio, one, and two-bedroom floor plans to choose from with renovated interiors. You can relax in the community pool and hot tub or enjoy a work out in the fitness facility. Enjoy on-site maintenance, nearby shopping and entertainment, and locally convenient public transportation, including the Denver Metro Light rail System. Park at Fitzsimons is a commuters dream!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1320 Peoria Street have any available units?
1320 Peoria Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 1320 Peoria Street have?
Some of 1320 Peoria Street's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1320 Peoria Street currently offering any rent specials?
1320 Peoria Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1320 Peoria Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1320 Peoria Street is pet friendly.
Does 1320 Peoria Street offer parking?
No, 1320 Peoria Street does not offer parking.
Does 1320 Peoria Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1320 Peoria Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1320 Peoria Street have a pool?
Yes, 1320 Peoria Street has a pool.
Does 1320 Peoria Street have accessible units?
No, 1320 Peoria Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1320 Peoria Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1320 Peoria Street does not have units with dishwashers.

