13131 E Florida Ave

Amenities
Available 07/15/20 Beautiful 5 Bedroom Family home - Property Id: 292639
Spacious and beautiful home with huge fenced in back yard on a quiet cul-de-sac.
Centrally located with easy access to downtown Denver, DTC and the airport.
Master bedroom suite with bathroom and walk-in closet.
4 bedrooms total upstairs.
Finished basement with bedroom and full bathroom.
Oversized 2-car garage and plenty of storage throughout the home.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/292639
Property Id 292639
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5828085)