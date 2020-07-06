All apartments in Aurora
Last updated June 4 2020 at 9:50 AM

13131 E Florida Ave

13131 East Florida Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

13131 East Florida Avenue, Aurora, CO 80012
Utah Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available 07/15/20 Beautiful 5 Bedroom Family home - Property Id: 292639

Spacious and beautiful home with huge fenced in back yard on a quiet cul-de-sac.
Centrally located with easy access to downtown Denver, DTC and the airport.
Master bedroom suite with bathroom and walk-in closet.
4 bedrooms total upstairs.
Finished basement with bedroom and full bathroom.
Oversized 2-car garage and plenty of storage throughout the home.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/292639
No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13131 E Florida Ave have any available units?
13131 E Florida Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 13131 E Florida Ave have?
Some of 13131 E Florida Ave's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13131 E Florida Ave currently offering any rent specials?
13131 E Florida Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13131 E Florida Ave pet-friendly?
No, 13131 E Florida Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 13131 E Florida Ave offer parking?
Yes, 13131 E Florida Ave offers parking.
Does 13131 E Florida Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13131 E Florida Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13131 E Florida Ave have a pool?
No, 13131 E Florida Ave does not have a pool.
Does 13131 E Florida Ave have accessible units?
No, 13131 E Florida Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 13131 E Florida Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13131 E Florida Ave has units with dishwashers.

