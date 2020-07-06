13131 E Florida Ave

Amenities

hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace

Available 07/15/20 Beautiful 5 Bedroom Family home - Property Id: 292639



Spacious and beautiful home with huge fenced in back yard on a quiet cul-de-sac.

Centrally located with easy access to downtown Denver, DTC and the airport.

Master bedroom suite with bathroom and walk-in closet.

4 bedrooms total upstairs.

Finished basement with bedroom and full bathroom.

Oversized 2-car garage and plenty of storage throughout the home.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/292639

No Pets Allowed



