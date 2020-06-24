All apartments in Aurora
Last updated May 15 2019 at 10:34 AM

13024 East Kansas Place

13024 East Kansas Place · No Longer Available
Location

13024 East Kansas Place, Aurora, CO 80012
Utah Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
pet friendly
3BD, 2BA Townhome in Aurora with Patio and Covered Parking - THE BASICS

RENT: $1,590
BEDROOMS: 3
BATHROOMS: 2 (one full, one half)
PARKING: two covered parking spots

THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

*No smoking.
*One medium/small sized dog is negotiable (50lbs or less).
*There is a monthly $50 HOA fee that includes water, sewer, and trash.
*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Listing Broker: Alex Chapin-Koppel, alex@keyrenterdenver.com
*Property Manager: Nikki Ehlers, Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
3529 W 38th Ave, Denver, CO 80211
www.keyrenterdenver.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3830775)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13024 East Kansas Place have any available units?
13024 East Kansas Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 13024 East Kansas Place have?
Some of 13024 East Kansas Place's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13024 East Kansas Place currently offering any rent specials?
13024 East Kansas Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13024 East Kansas Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 13024 East Kansas Place is pet friendly.
Does 13024 East Kansas Place offer parking?
Yes, 13024 East Kansas Place offers parking.
Does 13024 East Kansas Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13024 East Kansas Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13024 East Kansas Place have a pool?
Yes, 13024 East Kansas Place has a pool.
Does 13024 East Kansas Place have accessible units?
No, 13024 East Kansas Place does not have accessible units.
Does 13024 East Kansas Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13024 East Kansas Place has units with dishwashers.
