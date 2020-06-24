13024 East Kansas Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters patio / balcony w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground pool pet friendly

3BD, 2BA Townhome in Aurora with Patio and Covered Parking - THE BASICS



RENT: $1,590

BEDROOMS: 3

BATHROOMS: 2 (one full, one half)

PARKING: two covered parking spots



THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW



*No smoking.

*One medium/small sized dog is negotiable (50lbs or less).

*There is a monthly $50 HOA fee that includes water, sewer, and trash.

*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent

*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent

*Listing Broker: Alex Chapin-Koppel, alex@keyrenterdenver.com

*Property Manager: Nikki Ehlers, Keyrenter Property Management - Denver

*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.



Keyrenter Property Management - Denver

3529 W 38th Ave, Denver, CO 80211

www.keyrenterdenver.com



No Cats Allowed



