All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 12805 E. Florida Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
12805 E. Florida Ave
Last updated August 21 2019 at 11:23 AM

12805 E. Florida Ave

12805 East Florida Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Utah Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

12805 East Florida Avenue, Aurora, CO 80012
Utah Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Charming Three Bedroom Home in Aurora! - PROPERTY IS CURRENTLY OCCUPIED. PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS OR VISIT PROPERTY.

Available for 1 or 2 year lease!

To request a tour of this property and see other available properties, please schedule via: rentmedenver.com/available-properties. The Zillow 'Send Tour Request' option is not currently available.

More Pictures coming soon!

Conveniently located near I-225, in a quiet neighborhood.

Walking distance from Peoria Hills Park and Utah Park.

Nearby schools include Prairie Middle School, Overland High School and Village East Community Elementary School.

Water, Sewer, Stormwater will be included in rent for an additional $100/month

Sorry, this property does not accept housing vouchers.
Total income of at least 3X monthly charges & 620+ credit score is required.
Complete Tenant qualification criteria is available at: RentMeDenver.com
Pets Considered with $250/Pet Deposit. No Large or Dangerous Dogs. No more than 2 pets total will be considered.
Pet fee: $35/month for 1 pet; $45/month for 2 pets.
Non-refundable application fee is $60.00per person.

If approved, a lease preparation and administration fee of 15% of one months gross rent is required.

Refundable security deposit equal to 85% of one months gross rent is required.
Property showings are required. Sight unseen applications will not be accepted. 48 hrs notice for showings required for all properties.

The accuracy of this ad and current availability of this property can only be verified by visitingwww.rentmedenver.comIf the property is not listed on our website, it is no longer available. All other outside sources should be deemed unreliable. If you have additional questions you can contact us at info@rentmedenver.com

(RLNE5037253)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12805 E. Florida Ave have any available units?
12805 E. Florida Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 12805 E. Florida Ave have?
Some of 12805 E. Florida Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12805 E. Florida Ave currently offering any rent specials?
12805 E. Florida Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12805 E. Florida Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 12805 E. Florida Ave is pet friendly.
Does 12805 E. Florida Ave offer parking?
Yes, 12805 E. Florida Ave offers parking.
Does 12805 E. Florida Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12805 E. Florida Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12805 E. Florida Ave have a pool?
No, 12805 E. Florida Ave does not have a pool.
Does 12805 E. Florida Ave have accessible units?
No, 12805 E. Florida Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 12805 E. Florida Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12805 E. Florida Ave has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Fletcher Southlands
22959 E Smoky Hill Rd
Aurora, CO 80015
The Sanctuary at Tallyn’s Reach
23680 E Easter Dr
Aurora, CO 80016
Canyons at Saddle Rock
6850 S Versailles Way
Aurora, CO 80016
Parq at Iliff
2602 S Anaheim St
Aurora, CO 80014
Hearthstone at City Center
932 S Helena Way
Aurora, CO 80017
Crossroads at City Center
15490 E Center Ave
Aurora, CO 80017
Dayton Station Luxury Townhomes
3865 South Dallas Way
Aurora, CO 80014
Aurora Hills
11850 E Maple Ave
Aurora, CO 80012

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College