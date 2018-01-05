1275 Worchester St

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities dog park on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Totally remodeled ranch with beautiful stained concrete floors and new carpet in the bedrooms. Granite counters in the kitchen and big newer windows that let in lots of natural light. Zero maintenance yard with rock and artificial turf. Great home for dogs with a big backyard and a dedicated dog run complete with a dog house. Lots of storage in the big laundry room, complete with washer and dryer, and in the detached oversized one car garage. Fantastic location on a quiet street. Walking distance to Anschutz Medical Campus and the new light rail station. Quick commute to anywhere with easy access to all major freeways, I225, I25 and I70.



No Smoking. Professionally managed by Rivendell Real Estate.