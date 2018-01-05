All apartments in Aurora
1275 Worchester St

1275 Worchester Street · No Longer Available
Location

1275 Worchester Street, Aurora, CO 80011
Jewell Heights-Hoffman Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
dog park
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dog park
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Totally remodeled ranch with beautiful stained concrete floors and new carpet in the bedrooms.  Granite counters in the kitchen and big newer windows that let in lots of natural light.  Zero maintenance yard with rock and artificial turf.  Great home for dogs with a big backyard and a dedicated dog run complete with a dog house.  Lots of storage in the big laundry room, complete with washer and dryer, and in the detached oversized one car garage.  Fantastic location on a quiet street.  Walking distance to Anschutz Medical Campus and the new light rail station.  Quick commute to anywhere with easy access to all major freeways, I225, I25 and I70.

No Smoking. Professionally managed by Rivendell Real Estate.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1275 Worchester St have any available units?
1275 Worchester St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 1275 Worchester St have?
Some of 1275 Worchester St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1275 Worchester St currently offering any rent specials?
1275 Worchester St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1275 Worchester St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1275 Worchester St is pet friendly.
Does 1275 Worchester St offer parking?
Yes, 1275 Worchester St offers parking.
Does 1275 Worchester St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1275 Worchester St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1275 Worchester St have a pool?
No, 1275 Worchester St does not have a pool.
Does 1275 Worchester St have accessible units?
No, 1275 Worchester St does not have accessible units.
Does 1275 Worchester St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1275 Worchester St does not have units with dishwashers.
