Last updated May 1 2019 at 4:36 AM

12470 East Pacific Circle - 1

12470 East Pacific Circle
Location

12470 East Pacific Circle, Aurora, CO 80014
Heather Ridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Incredibly spacious, lots of natural light, attached garage.
Main level comprises of large kitchen with breakfast bar, living room with log burning fireplace and patio doors leading to a secluded patio area. Niced sized bedroom, full bathroom, laundry room (washer and dryer included), access to the one care garage.
The second level has the master bedroom with walkout deck, master bathroom with double vanities, and hugh walk in closet. In addition there is a very spacious loft, and a second hugh walk in closet. Community pool, club house and tennis courts. Conveniently located, close to all major retail, main cross streets are Iliff Ave and Peoria St. For more information or to setup a showing please call Beverley (720) 236-6676.
Interior features
BEDROOMS
Beds:2
HEATING AND COOLING
Heating:Forced air
Cooling:Other
APPLIANCES
Appliances included:Dryer, Washer
FLOORING
Floor size:1,592 sqft
OTHER INTERIOR FEATURES
Fireplace
Spaces and amenities
SIZE
Unit count:1
Construction
TYPE AND STYLE
Townhouse
MATERIALS
Roof type:Composition
Exterior material:Wood
Foundation type:Concrete
DATES
Last remodel year:1982
Built in 1982
OTHER CONSTRUCTION FEATURES
Stories:2
Exterior features
PATIO
Deck
Patio
LOT
Lot:436 sqft

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

