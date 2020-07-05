12470 East Pacific Circle - 1

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool garage tennis court

Incredibly spacious, lots of natural light, attached garage.

Main level comprises of large kitchen with breakfast bar, living room with log burning fireplace and patio doors leading to a secluded patio area. Niced sized bedroom, full bathroom, laundry room (washer and dryer included), access to the one care garage.

The second level has the master bedroom with walkout deck, master bathroom with double vanities, and hugh walk in closet. In addition there is a very spacious loft, and a second hugh walk in closet. Community pool, club house and tennis courts. Conveniently located, close to all major retail, main cross streets are Iliff Ave and Peoria St. For more information or to setup a showing please call Beverley (720) 236-6676.

Interior features

BEDROOMS

Beds:2

HEATING AND COOLING

Heating:Forced air

Cooling:Other

APPLIANCES

Appliances included:Dryer, Washer

FLOORING

Floor size:1,592 sqft

OTHER INTERIOR FEATURES

Fireplace

Spaces and amenities

SIZE

Unit count:1

Construction

TYPE AND STYLE

Townhouse

MATERIALS

Roof type:Composition

Exterior material:Wood

Foundation type:Concrete

DATES

Last remodel year:1982

Built in 1982

OTHER CONSTRUCTION FEATURES

Stories:2

Exterior features

PATIO

Deck

Patio

LOT

Lot:436 sqft