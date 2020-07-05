12470 East Pacific Circle - 1

Amenities
Incredibly spacious, lots of natural light, attached garage.
Main level comprises of large kitchen with breakfast bar, living room with log burning fireplace and patio doors leading to a secluded patio area. Niced sized bedroom, full bathroom, laundry room (washer and dryer included), access to the one care garage.
The second level has the master bedroom with walkout deck, master bathroom with double vanities, and hugh walk in closet. In addition there is a very spacious loft, and a second hugh walk in closet. Community pool, club house and tennis courts. Conveniently located, close to all major retail, main cross streets are Iliff Ave and Peoria St. For more information or to setup a showing please call Beverley (720) 236-6676.
Interior features
BEDROOMS
Beds:2
HEATING AND COOLING
Heating:Forced air
Cooling:Other
APPLIANCES
Appliances included:Dryer, Washer
FLOORING
Floor size:1,592 sqft
OTHER INTERIOR FEATURES
Fireplace
Spaces and amenities
SIZE
Unit count:1
Construction
TYPE AND STYLE
Townhouse
MATERIALS
Roof type:Composition
Exterior material:Wood
Foundation type:Concrete
DATES
Last remodel year:1982
Built in 1982
OTHER CONSTRUCTION FEATURES
Stories:2
Exterior features
PATIO
Deck
Patio
LOT
Lot:436 sqft