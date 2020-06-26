All apartments in Aurora
Last updated June 24 2019 at 11:25 AM

1246 S. Zeno Circle # E

1246 South Zeno Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1246 South Zeno Circle, Aurora, CO 80017
Aurora Highlands

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
pet friendly
tennis court
This beautiful 3 bedroom located minutes from Buckley Air force Base. - When you walk in you will be surprised. Brand new carpet throughout.The kitchen is beautiful and has plenty of counter space to cook. Nice eating area off the kitchen that leads to a huge deck.

Upstairs has three large bedrooms with two full bathrooms. The master bedroom has its own bathroom that has barn doors. Many extra finishing touches in this home. Downstairs has a half bathroom with washer/dryer hookups.
Middle unit, walking distance to shopping, restaurants and public transportation, Pool, Tennis courts for the summer time. This home has a dedicated parking spot, Private porch area.A/C. New carpet throughout.

Call today for a showing this home will not last!!!
720-474-2822

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4454219)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1246 S. Zeno Circle # E have any available units?
1246 S. Zeno Circle # E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 1246 S. Zeno Circle # E have?
Some of 1246 S. Zeno Circle # E's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1246 S. Zeno Circle # E currently offering any rent specials?
1246 S. Zeno Circle # E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1246 S. Zeno Circle # E pet-friendly?
Yes, 1246 S. Zeno Circle # E is pet friendly.
Does 1246 S. Zeno Circle # E offer parking?
Yes, 1246 S. Zeno Circle # E offers parking.
Does 1246 S. Zeno Circle # E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1246 S. Zeno Circle # E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1246 S. Zeno Circle # E have a pool?
Yes, 1246 S. Zeno Circle # E has a pool.
Does 1246 S. Zeno Circle # E have accessible units?
No, 1246 S. Zeno Circle # E does not have accessible units.
Does 1246 S. Zeno Circle # E have units with dishwashers?
No, 1246 S. Zeno Circle # E does not have units with dishwashers.
