1246 S. Zeno Circle # E

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly parking pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities parking pool pet friendly tennis court

This beautiful 3 bedroom located minutes from Buckley Air force Base. - When you walk in you will be surprised. Brand new carpet throughout.The kitchen is beautiful and has plenty of counter space to cook. Nice eating area off the kitchen that leads to a huge deck.



Upstairs has three large bedrooms with two full bathrooms. The master bedroom has its own bathroom that has barn doors. Many extra finishing touches in this home. Downstairs has a half bathroom with washer/dryer hookups.

Middle unit, walking distance to shopping, restaurants and public transportation, Pool, Tennis courts for the summer time. This home has a dedicated parking spot, Private porch area.A/C. New carpet throughout.



No Cats Allowed



