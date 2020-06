Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Vintage Brick ranch on a large lot. Very long side driveway, room to park an RV, or additional cars. Hardwood flooring throughout upstairs. Large fenced backyard. Covered patio to enjoy meals or conversations in our wonderful state! 5 minutes from I-225, 20 minutes from downtown using Alameda. Close to shopping and restaurants. The bedroom in the basement is non-conforming. Backyard is great for entertaining or relaxing, with shed included as well.