1243 S Idalia Street

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 pool

This cozy town house with new interior paint offers a great home at a great price. Light, bright, open floor plan features a wood burning fireplace and access to a private patio and yard with a new fence plus a storage shed. Two bedrooms are on the second level including a spacious master bedroom with vaulted ceiling and two walk-in closets. Newer property features include freshly painted exterior, dishwasher and disposal. Amenities include community pool, exterior maintenance and snow removal. Convenient location and easy access to Lowry and Buckley AFB, DIA, I-225 and shopping.



This property is occupied and currently only offering virtual tours.



For more information contact Nathan Staats at Nathan@woodruffpm.com or 720-325-2355.



To qualify for this property you can't have an eviction or a bankruptcy. We also expect your household income to be 2.5x the rental rate per month. If your combined credit score is less than 650 you will have to pay a deposit for last months rent. We dont work with Section 8 or public assistance.