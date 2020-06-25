All apartments in Aurora
1243 S Idalia Street
1243 S Idalia Street

1243 South Idalia Street · No Longer Available
Location

1243 South Idalia Street, Aurora, CO 80017
Rocky Ridge

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
pool
This cozy town house with new interior paint offers a great home at a great price. Light, bright, open floor plan features a wood burning fireplace and access to a private patio and yard with a new fence plus a storage shed. Two bedrooms are on the second level including a spacious master bedroom with vaulted ceiling and two walk-in closets. Newer property features include freshly painted exterior, dishwasher and disposal. Amenities include community pool, exterior maintenance and snow removal. Convenient location and easy access to Lowry and Buckley AFB, DIA, I-225 and shopping.

This property is occupied and currently only offering virtual tours.

For more information contact Nathan Staats at Nathan@woodruffpm.com or 720-325-2355.

To qualify for this property you can't have an eviction or a bankruptcy. We also expect your household income to be 2.5x the rental rate per month. If your combined credit score is less than 650 you will have to pay a deposit for last months rent. We dont work with Section 8 or public assistance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1243 S Idalia Street have any available units?
1243 S Idalia Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 1243 S Idalia Street have?
Some of 1243 S Idalia Street's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1243 S Idalia Street currently offering any rent specials?
1243 S Idalia Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1243 S Idalia Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1243 S Idalia Street is pet friendly.
Does 1243 S Idalia Street offer parking?
No, 1243 S Idalia Street does not offer parking.
Does 1243 S Idalia Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1243 S Idalia Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1243 S Idalia Street have a pool?
Yes, 1243 S Idalia Street has a pool.
Does 1243 S Idalia Street have accessible units?
No, 1243 S Idalia Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1243 S Idalia Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1243 S Idalia Street has units with dishwashers.
