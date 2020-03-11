12424 East Kansas Place

Amenities

This beautiful 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home in Aurora will welcome you with 1,110 square feet of living space!



The kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances and granite countertops. Other great features of this home include an open floor plan, lots of natural light, air conditioning, ceiling fans, walk in closets, washer and dryer in unit, or enjoy access to the community pool or clubhouse. Parking for this property is a detached 2 car garage and a reserved parking spot.



Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio or fenced yard. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, and Peoria Hills Park. Also nearby are The Medical Center of Aurora, Sams Club, Target, Town Center at Aurora, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-225.



Nearby schools include Village East Elementary School, Prairie Middle School, and Overland High School.



Small dogs are welcome upon owner approval and a pet desposit.



Rent includes water, sewer, and trash.



