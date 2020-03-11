All apartments in Aurora
Last updated December 12 2019 at 2:16 AM

12424 East Kansas Place

12424 East Kansas Place · No Longer Available
Location

12424 East Kansas Place, Aurora, CO 80012
Utah Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
cats allowed
This beautiful 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home in Aurora will welcome you with 1,110 square feet of living space!

The kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances and granite countertops. Other great features of this home include an open floor plan, lots of natural light, air conditioning, ceiling fans, walk in closets, washer and dryer in unit, or enjoy access to the community pool or clubhouse. Parking for this property is a detached 2 car garage and a reserved parking spot.

Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio or fenced yard. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, and Peoria Hills Park. Also nearby are The Medical Center of Aurora, Sams Club, Target, Town Center at Aurora, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-225.

Nearby schools include Village East Elementary School, Prairie Middle School, and Overland High School.

Small dogs are welcome upon owner approval and a pet desposit.

Rent includes water, sewer, and trash.

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12424 East Kansas Place have any available units?
12424 East Kansas Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 12424 East Kansas Place have?
Some of 12424 East Kansas Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12424 East Kansas Place currently offering any rent specials?
12424 East Kansas Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12424 East Kansas Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 12424 East Kansas Place is pet friendly.
Does 12424 East Kansas Place offer parking?
Yes, 12424 East Kansas Place offers parking.
Does 12424 East Kansas Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12424 East Kansas Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12424 East Kansas Place have a pool?
Yes, 12424 East Kansas Place has a pool.
Does 12424 East Kansas Place have accessible units?
No, 12424 East Kansas Place does not have accessible units.
Does 12424 East Kansas Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 12424 East Kansas Place does not have units with dishwashers.

