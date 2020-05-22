12403 East Nevada Avenue - 1

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage internet access

Rent includes water, sewer, trash, internet, electric, gas



1 bedroom in shared, gorgeously updated 6 bedroom home across from Aurora Hills Golf Course!



3 bedrooms upstairs (shared bathroom) and 3 bedrooms downstairs (shared bathroom). pdated kitchen with stainless steel appliances. 2 furnished living rooms (one on each level), 1 car garage, and laundry room on quiet street with tons of parking.



Details:

Available NOW!

Security deposit 1 month's rent

Utilities INCLUDED in rent

12 month lease

No pets

no smoking