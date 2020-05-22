12403 East Nevada Avenue - 1

Amenities
Rent includes water, sewer, trash, internet, electric, gas
1 bedroom in shared, gorgeously updated 6 bedroom home across from Aurora Hills Golf Course!
3 bedrooms upstairs (shared bathroom) and 3 bedrooms downstairs (shared bathroom). pdated kitchen with stainless steel appliances. 2 furnished living rooms (one on each level), 1 car garage, and laundry room on quiet street with tons of parking.
Details:
Available NOW!
Security deposit 1 month's rent
Utilities INCLUDED in rent
12 month lease
No pets
no smoking