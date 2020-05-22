All apartments in Aurora
12403 East Nevada Avenue - 1
Last updated April 17 2020 at 7:09 PM

12403 East Nevada Avenue - 1

12403 East Nevada Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

12403 East Nevada Avenue, Aurora, CO 80012
Aurora Hills

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
Rent includes water, sewer, trash, internet, electric, gas

1 bedroom in shared, gorgeously updated 6 bedroom home across from Aurora Hills Golf Course!

3 bedrooms upstairs (shared bathroom) and 3 bedrooms downstairs (shared bathroom). pdated kitchen with stainless steel appliances. 2 furnished living rooms (one on each level), 1 car garage, and laundry room on quiet street with tons of parking.

Details:
Available NOW!
Security deposit 1 month's rent
Utilities INCLUDED in rent
12 month lease
No pets
no smoking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12403 East Nevada Avenue - 1 have any available units?
12403 East Nevada Avenue - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 12403 East Nevada Avenue - 1 have?
Some of 12403 East Nevada Avenue - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12403 East Nevada Avenue - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
12403 East Nevada Avenue - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12403 East Nevada Avenue - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 12403 East Nevada Avenue - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 12403 East Nevada Avenue - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 12403 East Nevada Avenue - 1 offers parking.
Does 12403 East Nevada Avenue - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12403 East Nevada Avenue - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12403 East Nevada Avenue - 1 have a pool?
No, 12403 East Nevada Avenue - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 12403 East Nevada Avenue - 1 have accessible units?
No, 12403 East Nevada Avenue - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 12403 East Nevada Avenue - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12403 East Nevada Avenue - 1 has units with dishwashers.

