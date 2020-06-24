1225 S Dillon Way

Amenities
AVAIL 06/08/2020
12 MONTH LEASE TERM
This 1974 Charming Aurora Home offers all the upgrades and remodels to live comfortably while still enjoying it's quaint charm and character.
Details:
2BR/2BA located in the heart of Sable Ridge neighborhood
Charming Kitchen with tons of Counter space and Storage
Island- Great for Entertaining!
Large Bedrooms Include Spacious Closets
Vaulted Ceilings
1,000 Square Feet
Cozy Fireplace in Living Room
Lots of Windows for Natural Light
Stylish Wood Panel Walls
Enclosed and Private Back Yard/Patio. Great for Entertaining or Relaxing!
Washer/Dryer In Home
Lots of Available Storage
BRAND NEW CARPET
BRAND NEW PAINT THROUGHOUT
Large Dining Room Area
2 Car Detached Garage with Easy Street Parking for Visitors
Nearby to Cici's Pizza, 24 Hour Fitness, A World of Tile, Burlington, Starbucks, King Soopers, Cuba Bakery and Cafe, Gateway High School, and Village Green Park.
NO PETS PLEASE
Resident Utilities: Electricity/Gas and Cable/Internet ONLY!
$1,395 Rent/month - $1,395 Security Deposit - 12 Month Lease Term
For Showings, call or text Natasha @ 720-749-0475 or email Natasha@NewAgeRE.com *photo ID required for in-person tour*
To Apply, please visit our website at www.NewAgeRE.com . All adults over the age of 18 must be screened and named on the lease. $40 application fee/applicant.
We are not responsible for inaccurate information. For the most accurate information, please visit our website at NewAgeRE.com or contact the leasing agent listed.