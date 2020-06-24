1225 S Dillon Way

Amenities

AVAIL 06/08/2020



This 1974 Charming Aurora Home offers all the upgrades and remodels to live comfortably while still enjoying it's quaint charm and character.



Details:

2BR/2BA located in the heart of Sable Ridge neighborhood

Charming Kitchen with tons of Counter space and Storage

Island- Great for Entertaining!

Large Bedrooms Include Spacious Closets

Vaulted Ceilings

1,000 Square Feet

Cozy Fireplace in Living Room

Lots of Windows for Natural Light

Stylish Wood Panel Walls

Enclosed and Private Back Yard/Patio. Great for Entertaining or Relaxing!

Washer/Dryer In Home

Lots of Available Storage

BRAND NEW CARPET

BRAND NEW PAINT THROUGHOUT

Large Dining Room Area

2 Car Detached Garage with Easy Street Parking for Visitors



Nearby to Cici's Pizza, 24 Hour Fitness, A World of Tile, Burlington, Starbucks, King Soopers, Cuba Bakery and Cafe, Gateway High School, and Village Green Park.



NO PETS PLEASE



Resident Utilities: Electricity/Gas and Cable/Internet ONLY!



$1,395 Rent/month - $1,395 Security Deposit - 12 Month Lease Term



For Showings, call or text Natasha @ 720-749-0475 or email Natasha@NewAgeRE.com *photo ID required for in-person tour*



To Apply, please visit our website at www.NewAgeRE.com . All adults over the age of 18 must be screened and named on the lease. $40 application fee/applicant.



We are not responsible for inaccurate information. For the most accurate information, please visit our website at NewAgeRE.com or contact the leasing agent listed.