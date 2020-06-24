All apartments in Aurora
1225 S Dillon Way

1225 South Dillon Way · No Longer Available
Location

1225 South Dillon Way, Aurora, CO 80012
Sable Ridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
24hr gym
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
24hr gym
parking
garage
internet access
AVAIL 06/08/2020

12 MONTH LEASE TERM

This 1974 Charming Aurora Home offers all the upgrades and remodels to live comfortably while still enjoying it's quaint charm and character.

Details:
2BR/2BA located in the heart of Sable Ridge neighborhood
Charming Kitchen with tons of Counter space and Storage
Island- Great for Entertaining!
Large Bedrooms Include Spacious Closets
Vaulted Ceilings
1,000 Square Feet
Cozy Fireplace in Living Room
Lots of Windows for Natural Light
Stylish Wood Panel Walls
Enclosed and Private Back Yard/Patio. Great for Entertaining or Relaxing!
Washer/Dryer In Home
Lots of Available Storage
BRAND NEW CARPET
BRAND NEW PAINT THROUGHOUT
Large Dining Room Area
2 Car Detached Garage with Easy Street Parking for Visitors

Nearby to Cici's Pizza, 24 Hour Fitness, A World of Tile, Burlington, Starbucks, King Soopers, Cuba Bakery and Cafe, Gateway High School, and Village Green Park.

NO PETS PLEASE

Resident Utilities: Electricity/Gas and Cable/Internet ONLY!

$1,395 Rent/month - $1,395 Security Deposit - 12 Month Lease Term

For Showings, call or text Natasha @ 720-749-0475 or email Natasha@NewAgeRE.com *photo ID required for in-person tour*

To Apply, please visit our website at www.NewAgeRE.com . All adults over the age of 18 must be screened and named on the lease. $40 application fee/applicant.

We are not responsible for inaccurate information. For the most accurate information, please visit our website at NewAgeRE.com or contact the leasing agent listed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1225 S Dillon Way have any available units?
1225 S Dillon Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 1225 S Dillon Way have?
Some of 1225 S Dillon Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1225 S Dillon Way currently offering any rent specials?
1225 S Dillon Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1225 S Dillon Way pet-friendly?
No, 1225 S Dillon Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 1225 S Dillon Way offer parking?
Yes, 1225 S Dillon Way offers parking.
Does 1225 S Dillon Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1225 S Dillon Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1225 S Dillon Way have a pool?
No, 1225 S Dillon Way does not have a pool.
Does 1225 S Dillon Way have accessible units?
No, 1225 S Dillon Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1225 S Dillon Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1225 S Dillon Way does not have units with dishwashers.
