12245 E. 14th Ave #205

Amenities

patio / balcony

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities accepts section 8

Cute 1 bdr Across from UC Medical Center - An open floor plan makes this one bedroom feel roomy. Across the street from UC Medical Center, Children's Hospital and new VA Health facility. Located near bus stop and not far from light rail as well as I-225 and I-70 makes your commute to work or ride up to the Mountain super easy. Clean and well kept, includes storage closet and small enclosed patio area. Rent covers all utilities.



Sorry - no pets. Section 8 accepted. Application fee $35. Deposit equal to a month's rent.



Shown by SWAN Enterprises and Consulting LLC, Teri Marquantte Broker



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4569129)