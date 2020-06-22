All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 12245 E. 14th Ave #205.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
12245 E. 14th Ave #205
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12245 E. 14th Ave #205

12245 E 14th Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Jewell Heights-Hoffman Heights
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

12245 E 14th Ave, Aurora, CO 80011
Jewell Heights-Hoffman Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
Cute 1 bdr Across from UC Medical Center - An open floor plan makes this one bedroom feel roomy. Across the street from UC Medical Center, Children's Hospital and new VA Health facility. Located near bus stop and not far from light rail as well as I-225 and I-70 makes your commute to work or ride up to the Mountain super easy. Clean and well kept, includes storage closet and small enclosed patio area. Rent covers all utilities.

Sorry - no pets. Section 8 accepted. Application fee $35. Deposit equal to a month's rent.

Shown by SWAN Enterprises and Consulting LLC, Teri Marquantte Broker

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4569129)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12245 E. 14th Ave #205 have any available units?
12245 E. 14th Ave #205 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
Is 12245 E. 14th Ave #205 currently offering any rent specials?
12245 E. 14th Ave #205 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12245 E. 14th Ave #205 pet-friendly?
No, 12245 E. 14th Ave #205 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 12245 E. 14th Ave #205 offer parking?
No, 12245 E. 14th Ave #205 does not offer parking.
Does 12245 E. 14th Ave #205 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12245 E. 14th Ave #205 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12245 E. 14th Ave #205 have a pool?
No, 12245 E. 14th Ave #205 does not have a pool.
Does 12245 E. 14th Ave #205 have accessible units?
No, 12245 E. 14th Ave #205 does not have accessible units.
Does 12245 E. 14th Ave #205 have units with dishwashers?
No, 12245 E. 14th Ave #205 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12245 E. 14th Ave #205 have units with air conditioning?
No, 12245 E. 14th Ave #205 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon Southlands
6855 S Langdale St
Aurora, CO 80016
The Sanctuary at Tallyn’s Reach
23680 E Easter Dr
Aurora, CO 80016
Advenir at French Quarter
3227 S Parker Rd
Aurora, CO 80014
Oak Ridge
704 S Chambers Rd
Aurora, CO 80017
Arterra Place
17036 E Ohio Dr
Aurora, CO 80017
Tailwind Apartments
2345 North Emporia Street
Aurora, CO 80010
Fairways at Lowry
9913 E 1st Ave
Aurora, CO 80010
Dayton Station Luxury Townhomes
3865 South Dallas Way
Aurora, CO 80014

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College