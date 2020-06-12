All apartments in Aurora
12159 E. Amherst Cir.

12159 East Amherst Circle · No Longer Available
Location

12159 East Amherst Circle, Aurora, CO 80014
The Dam

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
volleyball court
12159 E. Amherst Cir. Available 07/21/20 VIDEO TOUR IN AD! DAM EAST, CHERRY CREEK SCHOOLS, RARE HOME-LARGE ADDITION CREATES EXTRA LIVING SPACE AND MASTER SUITE! - 12 Month Lease (through 7/31/2021)
Tenants pay water/sewer/gas/electric. The owner pays trash.
Up to 2 pets allowed under 30 lbs or 1 pet allowed for dogs over 30 lbs.
$300 refundable pet deposit per pet and $35/month pet rent.
No smoking.
GFA Heat and Central A/C.
Available immediately for showings and move in 7/21/20. Property can be held with negotiation.

Now offering large 2 story with basement. Built in 1977 with 2722 square feet plus an additional 538 square feet in the basement. Large rooms and big addition provide for 2nd living area, oversize master and oversize 4th bedroom. Main floor features a large formal living area with fireplace and vaulted ceilings. Formal dining room as well as eating space in the kitchen and bar seating. Kitchen is open to huge back living area overlooking the back yard. Pantry with built in shelving, separate laundry room and a 1/2 bath complete the main level. Washer/dryer included. Upstairs features 4 beds. The 4th bed extends above the addition and is the size of two traditional bedrooms. Master bed also extends above the addition creating a separate area great for an office or retreat. Private 3/4 master bath. Very rare location in Dam East. Groups of homes have central greenbelt between them and homes surround great community amenities including a pool and volleyball pit. Great location. Very unique community that is quiet. No through traffic and great open spaces, grass areas and HOA amenities. Cherry Creek Schools!

Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

Offered by MOD Properties. 303.683.1774.

(RLNE4453594)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12159 E. Amherst Cir. have any available units?
12159 E. Amherst Cir. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 12159 E. Amherst Cir. have?
Some of 12159 E. Amherst Cir.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12159 E. Amherst Cir. currently offering any rent specials?
12159 E. Amherst Cir. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12159 E. Amherst Cir. pet-friendly?
Yes, 12159 E. Amherst Cir. is pet friendly.
Does 12159 E. Amherst Cir. offer parking?
Yes, 12159 E. Amherst Cir. offers parking.
Does 12159 E. Amherst Cir. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12159 E. Amherst Cir. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12159 E. Amherst Cir. have a pool?
Yes, 12159 E. Amherst Cir. has a pool.
Does 12159 E. Amherst Cir. have accessible units?
No, 12159 E. Amherst Cir. does not have accessible units.
Does 12159 E. Amherst Cir. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12159 E. Amherst Cir. has units with dishwashers.
