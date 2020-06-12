Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool garage volleyball court

12159 E. Amherst Cir. Available 07/21/20 VIDEO TOUR IN AD! DAM EAST, CHERRY CREEK SCHOOLS, RARE HOME-LARGE ADDITION CREATES EXTRA LIVING SPACE AND MASTER SUITE! - 12 Month Lease (through 7/31/2021)

Tenants pay water/sewer/gas/electric. The owner pays trash.

Up to 2 pets allowed under 30 lbs or 1 pet allowed for dogs over 30 lbs.

$300 refundable pet deposit per pet and $35/month pet rent.

No smoking.

GFA Heat and Central A/C.

Available immediately for showings and move in 7/21/20. Property can be held with negotiation.



Now offering large 2 story with basement. Built in 1977 with 2722 square feet plus an additional 538 square feet in the basement. Large rooms and big addition provide for 2nd living area, oversize master and oversize 4th bedroom. Main floor features a large formal living area with fireplace and vaulted ceilings. Formal dining room as well as eating space in the kitchen and bar seating. Kitchen is open to huge back living area overlooking the back yard. Pantry with built in shelving, separate laundry room and a 1/2 bath complete the main level. Washer/dryer included. Upstairs features 4 beds. The 4th bed extends above the addition and is the size of two traditional bedrooms. Master bed also extends above the addition creating a separate area great for an office or retreat. Private 3/4 master bath. Very rare location in Dam East. Groups of homes have central greenbelt between them and homes surround great community amenities including a pool and volleyball pit. Great location. Very unique community that is quiet. No through traffic and great open spaces, grass areas and HOA amenities. Cherry Creek Schools!



Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.



Offered by MOD Properties. 303.683.1774.



