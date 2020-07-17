1213 S. Wheeling Way

Amenities

Mountain view, remodeled 2bd 1ba townhome - Now here is one that will pull your heart strings!!! Simply awesome place to call home! This **NEWLY UPDATED** 2 story lives like a single family and features newer Stainless Range/Oven, Stainless refrigerator, Stainless Dishwasher, and sweet space saving stack-able washer / dryer.

This delightful home has it all!

Furnace and Air Conditioning work great!

Garage space and 2 available parking spaces.

New flooring

New paint

Open plan combining living room and the kitchen

Marble counter tops

Mountain view from the master bedroom

This one has more new than anything else out there at this price and the neighborhood is amazing with access to the light-rail and generous green-space EVERYWHERE!



Monthly rent: $1595

Security deposit: $1595

Application fee: 45.00 per adult

NO pets

NO smoking

We accept section 8



Please text Olivia if you would like a showing text or call 720-376-8666

More details & Apply online: http://hmtfmanagement.com/vacancy/

This listing is Provided by Olivia Allen Realtor(tm) of Home Treasure Finders, Inc.

https://www.hometreasurefinders.com/management/vacancies/

The Fair Housing Act prohibits property owners, financial institutions and landlords from discriminating against prospective tenants or buyers on the basis of race, religion, national origin, sex, family status or disability.



No Pets Allowed



