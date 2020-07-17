All apartments in Aurora
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

1213 S. Wheeling Way

1213 South Wheeling Way · (720) 610-7118
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1213 South Wheeling Way, Aurora, CO 80012
Utah Park

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1213 S. Wheeling Way · Avail. now

$1,595

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 889 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
accessible
parking
garage
Mountain view, remodeled 2bd 1ba townhome - Now here is one that will pull your heart strings!!! Simply awesome place to call home! This **NEWLY UPDATED** 2 story lives like a single family and features newer Stainless Range/Oven, Stainless refrigerator, Stainless Dishwasher, and sweet space saving stack-able washer / dryer.
This delightful home has it all!
Furnace and Air Conditioning work great!
Garage space and 2 available parking spaces.
New flooring
New paint
Open plan combining living room and the kitchen
Marble counter tops
Mountain view from the master bedroom
This one has more new than anything else out there at this price and the neighborhood is amazing with access to the light-rail and generous green-space EVERYWHERE!

Monthly rent: $1595
Security deposit: $1595
Application fee: 45.00 per adult
NO pets
NO smoking
We accept section 8

Please text Olivia if you would like a showing text or call 720-376-8666
More details & Apply online: http://hmtfmanagement.com/vacancy/
This listing is Provided by Olivia Allen Realtor(tm) of Home Treasure Finders, Inc.
https://www.hometreasurefinders.com/management/vacancies/
The Fair Housing Act prohibits property owners, financial institutions and landlords from discriminating against prospective tenants or buyers on the basis of race, religion, national origin, sex, family status or disability.

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1213 S. Wheeling Way have any available units?
1213 S. Wheeling Way has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 1213 S. Wheeling Way have?
Some of 1213 S. Wheeling Way's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1213 S. Wheeling Way currently offering any rent specials?
1213 S. Wheeling Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1213 S. Wheeling Way pet-friendly?
No, 1213 S. Wheeling Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 1213 S. Wheeling Way offer parking?
Yes, 1213 S. Wheeling Way offers parking.
Does 1213 S. Wheeling Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1213 S. Wheeling Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1213 S. Wheeling Way have a pool?
No, 1213 S. Wheeling Way does not have a pool.
Does 1213 S. Wheeling Way have accessible units?
Yes, 1213 S. Wheeling Way has accessible units.
Does 1213 S. Wheeling Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1213 S. Wheeling Way has units with dishwashers.
