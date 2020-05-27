All apartments in Aurora
12126 E Kepner Place

Location

12126 East Kepner Place, Aurora, CO 80012
Aurora Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/7874938058 ---- ***Please visit WWW.TJCREALESTATE.COM for all of our current listings.*** 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Condo with over 800 sq ft of living space located in the Aurora Hills neighborhood of Aurora. Cozy Kitchen with plenty of counter and cabinet space. Open Living and Dining Area with large balcony overlooking playground and pool. Washer and Dryer located in unit! 1 uncovered parking spot. Central location close to dining, shopping, local schools, Aurora Hills Golf Course and Anschutz Medical Campus with easy access to I-225 and I-70. Available NOW

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12126 E Kepner Place have any available units?
12126 E Kepner Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 12126 E Kepner Place have?
Some of 12126 E Kepner Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12126 E Kepner Place currently offering any rent specials?
12126 E Kepner Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12126 E Kepner Place pet-friendly?
No, 12126 E Kepner Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 12126 E Kepner Place offer parking?
Yes, 12126 E Kepner Place offers parking.
Does 12126 E Kepner Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12126 E Kepner Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12126 E Kepner Place have a pool?
Yes, 12126 E Kepner Place has a pool.
Does 12126 E Kepner Place have accessible units?
No, 12126 E Kepner Place does not have accessible units.
Does 12126 E Kepner Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 12126 E Kepner Place does not have units with dishwashers.

