12126 E Kepner Place

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony parking pool playground

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking playground pool

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/7874938058 ---- ***Please visit WWW.TJCREALESTATE.COM for all of our current listings.*** 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Condo with over 800 sq ft of living space located in the Aurora Hills neighborhood of Aurora. Cozy Kitchen with plenty of counter and cabinet space. Open Living and Dining Area with large balcony overlooking playground and pool. Washer and Dryer located in unit! 1 uncovered parking spot. Central location close to dining, shopping, local schools, Aurora Hills Golf Course and Anschutz Medical Campus with easy access to I-225 and I-70. Available NOW