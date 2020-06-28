All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 1202 S Troy St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
1202 S Troy St
Last updated September 17 2019 at 5:35 PM

1202 S Troy St

1202 South Troy Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Utah Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1202 South Troy Street, Aurora, CO 80012
Utah Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
Don't miss this Completely updated 3 Bedroom, 1.5 Bathroom, 1500 Townhome in Aurora. The main Level offers a kitchen with new appliances, new cabinets, new lighting, and new granite counter with farmhouse sink, Open floor plan includes dinning room, 1/2 Bath, family room with fireplace that opens to private fenced back patio, carport and garage. The upper level features the large master bedroom, full bathroom that includes new Bathtub and new Shower, 2 additional Bedrooms great for kids or home office. All new interior doors, new paint, and washer and dryer, Convenient parking in carport and garage as well as easy front street parking for guests. Community playground, Clubhouse, and Pool. Great location close to shopping, interstate, and University Health Medical Campus.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1202 S Troy St have any available units?
1202 S Troy St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 1202 S Troy St have?
Some of 1202 S Troy St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1202 S Troy St currently offering any rent specials?
1202 S Troy St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1202 S Troy St pet-friendly?
No, 1202 S Troy St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 1202 S Troy St offer parking?
Yes, 1202 S Troy St offers parking.
Does 1202 S Troy St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1202 S Troy St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1202 S Troy St have a pool?
Yes, 1202 S Troy St has a pool.
Does 1202 S Troy St have accessible units?
No, 1202 S Troy St does not have accessible units.
Does 1202 S Troy St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1202 S Troy St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Grove at City Center Apartments
14304 E Tennessee Ave
Aurora, CO 80012
Avalon Southlands
6855 S Langdale St
Aurora, CO 80016
The Preserve at City Center
1098 S Evanston Way
Aurora, CO 80012
Apex on the Highline
15997 E Ford Cir
Aurora, CO 80017
Shadow Ridge at Southlands
24750 E Applewood Cir
Aurora, CO 80016
Spur at Iliff Station
2367 South Blackhawk Street
Aurora, CO 80014
Bristol Village
17201 E Walsh Way
Aurora, CO 80017
Tailwind Apartments
2345 North Emporia Street
Aurora, CO 80010

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College