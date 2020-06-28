1202 S Troy St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities carport clubhouse parking playground pool garage

Don't miss this Completely updated 3 Bedroom, 1.5 Bathroom, 1500 Townhome in Aurora. The main Level offers a kitchen with new appliances, new cabinets, new lighting, and new granite counter with farmhouse sink, Open floor plan includes dinning room, 1/2 Bath, family room with fireplace that opens to private fenced back patio, carport and garage. The upper level features the large master bedroom, full bathroom that includes new Bathtub and new Shower, 2 additional Bedrooms great for kids or home office. All new interior doors, new paint, and washer and dryer, Convenient parking in carport and garage as well as easy front street parking for guests. Community playground, Clubhouse, and Pool. Great location close to shopping, interstate, and University Health Medical Campus.