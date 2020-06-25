All apartments in Aurora
1201 Ursula St
1201 Ursula St

1201 Ursula Street · No Longer Available
Location

1201 Ursula Street, Aurora, CO 80011
Jewell Heights-Hoffman Heights

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Ranch style house 3bed+ofc 2ba totally updated 1car gr8 street appeal 2 tone paint - Please check out our website for more photos and to check out our current inventory at www.smithrentsdenver.com Beautiful. Almost completely new and updated. New kitchen and new stainless appliances and granite tile counter tops. Two tone paint. New bathrooms with beautiful tiles in shower and on floor. 3 bedrooms with 2 bathrooms. 1 main bathroom and the master bathroom. 1 car attached garage. Laundry room off garage. Huge living room and dining room. Fenced yard. All newer windows. You will absolutely love this house. No basement. Shows exceptionally well. Nice street appeal and street. Close to the new Childrens Hospital. No move in specials, just a great price. Near 6th and Del Mar Parkway. Deposit is the same as the rent with an application fee of $45 per adult. Pets are okay with an extra $100 deposit per pet if approved. No smoking at all. Please call Kevin at 303/531-5540 with any questions or you can text him at 3035704285 just be sure to add the address you are interested in so he can respond accurately. But please drive by first to check out the location before setting up a showing. This way we know you can find the house too. Come check it out.

(RLNE3797487)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1201 Ursula St have any available units?
1201 Ursula St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 1201 Ursula St have?
Some of 1201 Ursula St's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1201 Ursula St currently offering any rent specials?
1201 Ursula St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1201 Ursula St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1201 Ursula St is pet friendly.
Does 1201 Ursula St offer parking?
Yes, 1201 Ursula St offers parking.
Does 1201 Ursula St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1201 Ursula St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1201 Ursula St have a pool?
No, 1201 Ursula St does not have a pool.
Does 1201 Ursula St have accessible units?
No, 1201 Ursula St does not have accessible units.
Does 1201 Ursula St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1201 Ursula St does not have units with dishwashers.
