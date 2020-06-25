1201 Ursula St

Amenities

Ranch style house 3bed+ofc 2ba totally updated 1car gr8 street appeal 2 tone paint - Please check out our website for more photos and to check out our current inventory at www.smithrentsdenver.com Beautiful. Almost completely new and updated. New kitchen and new stainless appliances and granite tile counter tops. Two tone paint. New bathrooms with beautiful tiles in shower and on floor. 3 bedrooms with 2 bathrooms. 1 main bathroom and the master bathroom. 1 car attached garage. Laundry room off garage. Huge living room and dining room. Fenced yard. All newer windows. You will absolutely love this house. No basement. Shows exceptionally well. Nice street appeal and street. Close to the new Childrens Hospital. No move in specials, just a great price. Near 6th and Del Mar Parkway. Deposit is the same as the rent with an application fee of $45 per adult. Pets are okay with an extra $100 deposit per pet if approved. No smoking at all. Please call Kevin at 303/531-5540 with any questions or you can text him at 3035704285 just be sure to add the address you are interested in so he can respond accurately. But please drive by first to check out the location before setting up a showing. This way we know you can find the house too. Come check it out.



