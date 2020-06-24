1183 S Sable Boulevard

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage fireplace

See the full walkthrough video tour & schedule a showing on my website www.sRENTs.com **** Terrific townhouse with 2 bedrooms, a finished basement, and 3 1/2 baths. Available NOW this townhome is well spread out over three levels with 2 beds and 2 baths upstairs (including a master bed/bath), a living room with fireplace, and large eat-in kitchen on the main floor, + bonus room, laundry (includes washer/dryer), and family room downstairs. Nearly 1,500 square feet there is plenty of space to stretch out. There is also a fenced patio out back that leads out to a large two car garage. We are looking for good credit (620 and higher, household income 3 times the rent, & no evictions or felonies in the last 5 years). This is a pet-friendly property cats/dogs up to 2 pets w/ owner approval and $300 refundable pet deposit/pet. Visit www.sRENTs.com to schedule a showing.