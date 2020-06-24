All apartments in Aurora
1183 S Sable Boulevard

1183 South Sable Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1183 South Sable Boulevard, Aurora, CO 80012
Sable Ridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
garage
pet friendly
See the full walkthrough video tour & schedule a showing on my website www.sRENTs.com **** Terrific townhouse with 2 bedrooms, a finished basement, and 3 1/2 baths. Available NOW this townhome is well spread out over three levels with 2 beds and 2 baths upstairs (including a master bed/bath), a living room with fireplace, and large eat-in kitchen on the main floor, + bonus room, laundry (includes washer/dryer), and family room downstairs. Nearly 1,500 square feet there is plenty of space to stretch out. There is also a fenced patio out back that leads out to a large two car garage. We are looking for good credit (620 and higher, household income 3 times the rent, & no evictions or felonies in the last 5 years). This is a pet-friendly property cats/dogs up to 2 pets w/ owner approval and $300 refundable pet deposit/pet. Visit www.sRENTs.com to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1183 S Sable Boulevard have any available units?
1183 S Sable Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 1183 S Sable Boulevard have?
Some of 1183 S Sable Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1183 S Sable Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
1183 S Sable Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1183 S Sable Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 1183 S Sable Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 1183 S Sable Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 1183 S Sable Boulevard offers parking.
Does 1183 S Sable Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1183 S Sable Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1183 S Sable Boulevard have a pool?
No, 1183 S Sable Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 1183 S Sable Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 1183 S Sable Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 1183 S Sable Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 1183 S Sable Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
