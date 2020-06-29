1161 Dayton Street

Amenities

Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property # 1218682.



This beautiful 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom fourplex in Del Mar Parkway will welcome you with 744 square feet of living space!



The kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances and granite countertops. Other great features of this home include an open floor plan, lots of natural light, SimpliSafe hardware; please note tenants are responsible for the monthly premium, and washer and dryer in unit. Parking for this property is a reserved parking spot.



Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the fenced yard. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, and Lowry Park. Also nearby are Walmart, Walgreens, UCHeath, Target, Town Center at Aurora, and many shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-225 and I-70.



Nearby schools include Kenton Elementary School, Aurora Middle School, and Aurora Central High School.



Pets are welcome upon owner approval, a pet fee, and $50/month pet rent.



Rent includes yard care.



