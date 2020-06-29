All apartments in Aurora
Last updated June 5 2020 at 4:40 PM

1161 Dayton Street

1161 Dayton Street · No Longer Available
Location

1161 Dayton Street, Aurora, CO 80010
Del Mar Parkway

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
cats allowed
Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property # 1218682.

This beautiful 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom fourplex in Del Mar Parkway will welcome you with 744 square feet of living space!

The kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances and granite countertops. Other great features of this home include an open floor plan, lots of natural light, SimpliSafe hardware; please note tenants are responsible for the monthly premium, and washer and dryer in unit. Parking for this property is a reserved parking spot.

Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the fenced yard. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, and Lowry Park. Also nearby are Walmart, Walgreens, UCHeath, Target, Town Center at Aurora, and many shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-225 and I-70.

Nearby schools include Kenton Elementary School, Aurora Middle School, and Aurora Central High School.

Pets are welcome upon owner approval, a pet fee, and $50/month pet rent.

Rent includes yard care.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1161 Dayton Street have any available units?
1161 Dayton Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 1161 Dayton Street have?
Some of 1161 Dayton Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1161 Dayton Street currently offering any rent specials?
1161 Dayton Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1161 Dayton Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1161 Dayton Street is pet friendly.
Does 1161 Dayton Street offer parking?
Yes, 1161 Dayton Street offers parking.
Does 1161 Dayton Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1161 Dayton Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1161 Dayton Street have a pool?
No, 1161 Dayton Street does not have a pool.
Does 1161 Dayton Street have accessible units?
No, 1161 Dayton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1161 Dayton Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1161 Dayton Street does not have units with dishwashers.
