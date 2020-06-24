1149 Newark St

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking garage

Property available after 4/1/20.



This (near the Light Rail) newly renovated 3 bed / 1 bath - 960 sq ft home has a large fenced back yard (your dog will love it) with one car over-sized garage on the alley. Hardwood floors. Newer paint and appliances including a new full sized washer and dryer. New light fixtures.



Close to Anschutz Medical Center, Sand Creek Park. Nurses welcome!



No public assistance (Section 8 or other), no evictions, no bankruptcies, credit score under 650 must provide last months rent deposit.



Feel free to text 720-325-2355 to schedule showings or for more info or email Nathan@woodruffpm.com.

Thank you!



Woodruff Property Management acts as an agent of the Landlord, not the tenant. Woodruff Property Management is required by law to disclose any information provided by the tenant to the Landlord.