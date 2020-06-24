All apartments in Aurora
1149 Newark St
Last updated March 17 2020 at 7:37 AM

1149 Newark St

1149 Newark Street · No Longer Available
Location

1149 Newark Street, Aurora, CO 80010
Del Mar Parkway

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Property available after 4/1/20.

This (near the Light Rail) newly renovated 3 bed / 1 bath - 960 sq ft home has a large fenced back yard (your dog will love it) with one car over-sized garage on the alley. Hardwood floors. Newer paint and appliances including a new full sized washer and dryer. New light fixtures.

Close to Anschutz Medical Center, Sand Creek Park. Nurses welcome!

No public assistance (Section 8 or other), no evictions, no bankruptcies, credit score under 650 must provide last months rent deposit.

Feel free to text 720-325-2355 to schedule showings or for more info or email Nathan@woodruffpm.com.
Thank you!

Woodruff Property Management acts as an agent of the Landlord, not the tenant. Woodruff Property Management is required by law to disclose any information provided by the tenant to the Landlord.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

