1133 S Oakland St

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

KEY FEATURES

Year Built:1966

Sq Footage:2113sqft.

Bedrooms: 5 Bed

Bathrooms: 2 Baths

Parking:2 Car Attached

Lease Duration:12-24 months (See Details Below)

Deposit:One month's rent

Pets Policy: Negotiable

Laundry: Washer/Dryer Hook up

Property Type: Single Family Detached



DESCRIPTION



These homes don't come up often.Bright and Roomy! On the top floor you'll find original hardwood floor, 2 bedrooms and 1 bath. Get togethers will be warmer than ever! Finally, Thanksgiving in your separate eating area. The top floor is perfect for entertaining with the formal living area. The bottom floor has ANOTHER 2 bedrooms and 1 bath. New flooring in the Basement The washer/dryer hook up is on the lower level with a spot for storage and crafts.



Living room

Dining area

All appliances

Eating area and Formal eating area.

Dishwasher

Great kitchen storage.

Backyard

Central heat

AC

New flooring

New paint

2 car garage



LEASE TERMS



No Smokers, $45 application fee per person, Tenant pays all utilities . Must have a credit score minimum of 600, no evictions, no apartment or utility collections. Sorry, we are not accepting section 8 at this time Tenant must hold renters insurance. Northpoint charges a documentation fee to tenants. This fee varies by property. Please ask your property manager for more details.



(RLNE921940)