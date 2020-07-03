1133 S Oakland St

Amenities
KEY FEATURES
Year Built:1966
Sq Footage:2113sqft.
Bedrooms: 5 Bed
Bathrooms: 2 Baths
Parking:2 Car Attached
Lease Duration:12-24 months (See Details Below)
Deposit:One month's rent
Pets Policy: Negotiable
Laundry: Washer/Dryer Hook up
Property Type: Single Family Detached
DESCRIPTION
These homes don't come up often.Bright and Roomy! On the top floor you'll find original hardwood floor, 2 bedrooms and 1 bath. Get togethers will be warmer than ever! Finally, Thanksgiving in your separate eating area. The top floor is perfect for entertaining with the formal living area. The bottom floor has ANOTHER 2 bedrooms and 1 bath. New flooring in the Basement The washer/dryer hook up is on the lower level with a spot for storage and crafts.
Living room
Dining area
All appliances
Eating area and Formal eating area.
Dishwasher
Great kitchen storage.
Backyard
Central heat
AC
New flooring
New paint
2 car garage
LEASE TERMS
No Smokers, $45 application fee per person, Tenant pays all utilities . Must have a credit score minimum of 600, no evictions, no apartment or utility collections. Sorry, we are not accepting section 8 at this time Tenant must hold renters insurance. Northpoint charges a documentation fee to tenants. This fee varies by property. Please ask your property manager for more details.
(RLNE921940)