All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 1133 S Oakland St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
1133 S Oakland St
Last updated November 5 2019 at 2:49 PM

1133 S Oakland St

1133 South Oakland Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Village East
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1133 South Oakland Street, Aurora, CO 80012
Village East

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
KEY FEATURES
Year Built:1966
Sq Footage:2113sqft.
Bedrooms: 5 Bed
Bathrooms: 2 Baths
Parking:2 Car Attached
Lease Duration:12-24 months (See Details Below)
Deposit:One month's rent
Pets Policy: Negotiable
Laundry: Washer/Dryer Hook up
Property Type: Single Family Detached

DESCRIPTION

These homes don't come up often.Bright and Roomy! On the top floor you'll find original hardwood floor, 2 bedrooms and 1 bath. Get togethers will be warmer than ever! Finally, Thanksgiving in your separate eating area. The top floor is perfect for entertaining with the formal living area. The bottom floor has ANOTHER 2 bedrooms and 1 bath. New flooring in the Basement The washer/dryer hook up is on the lower level with a spot for storage and crafts.

Living room
Dining area
All appliances
Eating area and Formal eating area.
Dishwasher
Great kitchen storage.
Backyard
Central heat
AC
New flooring
New paint
2 car garage

LEASE TERMS

No Smokers, $45 application fee per person, Tenant pays all utilities . Must have a credit score minimum of 600, no evictions, no apartment or utility collections. Sorry, we are not accepting section 8 at this time Tenant must hold renters insurance. Northpoint charges a documentation fee to tenants. This fee varies by property. Please ask your property manager for more details.

(RLNE921940)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1133 S Oakland St have any available units?
1133 S Oakland St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 1133 S Oakland St have?
Some of 1133 S Oakland St's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1133 S Oakland St currently offering any rent specials?
1133 S Oakland St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1133 S Oakland St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1133 S Oakland St is pet friendly.
Does 1133 S Oakland St offer parking?
Yes, 1133 S Oakland St offers parking.
Does 1133 S Oakland St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1133 S Oakland St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1133 S Oakland St have a pool?
No, 1133 S Oakland St does not have a pool.
Does 1133 S Oakland St have accessible units?
No, 1133 S Oakland St does not have accessible units.
Does 1133 S Oakland St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1133 S Oakland St has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Silverbrook
15403 E 1st Ave
Aurora, CO 80011
Advenir at French Quarter
3227 S Parker Rd
Aurora, CO 80014
The Park at Canyon Ridge
9767 E. Colorado Ave
Aurora, CO 80247
Westridge Apartments
445 N Helena Ct
Aurora, CO 80011
Waterford at Southlands
24631 E Applewood Dr
Aurora, CO 80016
The Richfield Apartments
2134 South Richfield Way
Aurora, CO 80013
Summerfield
3504 S Zeno Way
Aurora, CO 80013
Landon Park Apartment Homes
100 S Sable Blvd
Aurora, CO 80012

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College