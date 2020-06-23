All apartments in Aurora
1133 Kenton Street
1133 Kenton Street

1133 North Kenton Street · No Longer Available
Location

1133 North Kenton Street, Aurora, CO 80010
Del Mar Parkway

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
garage
SECTION 8 ACCEPTED. Showing requests are made through contact property manager link This home has just had a very nice makeover as the photos show. Lots of room here with a formal living and dining room, a family room and an upgraded kitchen with granite counter tops and Stainless Steel appliances. Lots of room here with an area for an office or den, a sun room and finished basement. Home is quite comfortable, close to everything including st. Therese catholic school and Kenton Elementary school. Lawn service included. There is also a large detached garage with a shed. Home is available NOW ! Eighteen Month Lease preferred.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1133 Kenton Street have any available units?
1133 Kenton Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 1133 Kenton Street have?
Some of 1133 Kenton Street's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1133 Kenton Street currently offering any rent specials?
1133 Kenton Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1133 Kenton Street pet-friendly?
No, 1133 Kenton Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 1133 Kenton Street offer parking?
Yes, 1133 Kenton Street offers parking.
Does 1133 Kenton Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1133 Kenton Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1133 Kenton Street have a pool?
No, 1133 Kenton Street does not have a pool.
Does 1133 Kenton Street have accessible units?
No, 1133 Kenton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1133 Kenton Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1133 Kenton Street has units with dishwashers.

