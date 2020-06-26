1128 South Ventura Circle - 1

All apartments in Aurora
Location

1128 South Ventura Circle, Aurora, CO 80017
Aurora Highlands

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Great opportunity , Well maintained 2 bed/2.5 baths townhouse "style" condo. Wood and carpeting throughout, fenced in patio area in rear of unit. Kitchen appliances included and there is a space for stackable washer/dryer in the kitchen. Close to Buckley AFB, public transportation, and new light rail line coming soon.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

