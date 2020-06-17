Amenities

11159 E 25th Drive Available 06/01/20 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath in Popular Stapleton- Coming soon 6/1! - Katherine Badcock

This 3 bed, 2.5 bath townhome located in popular Stapleton! With attached two car garage. Full equipped kitchen with stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and pantry. Open concept to living room for all your entertaining needs! Laundry located on upper floor for convenience. Low-maintenance landscaping. Private back patio. Natural light floods the home in all rooms. Quiet neighborhood. Close to parks and dog parks - Bluff Lake Nature Center is blocks away!



Unit Amenities:

Attached 2 car garage

Vivant Alarm system can be activated at tenant cost

Fenced in Patio

Upstairs laundry for convenience

Central AC/ Heat



Rent: $2295

Deposit: $2295 for well qualified applicants

Utilities: Resident pays all utilities



Pet Policy:

DOGS ONLY

$250 one time pet fee (per pet) due at time of move in

$25 monthly pet rent (per pet)



Applications: $45 per adult



Rental Qualifications:

Please provide proof of income equal to 3x the monthly rent amount

No evictions of felonies for the last 5 years

Background and Credit check required



Contact me for a tour today! Text, Call or Email!



Katherine Badcock

720-908-6279

Katherine.Badcock@realatlas.com



No Cats Allowed



