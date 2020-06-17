All apartments in Aurora
11159 E 25th Drive
Last updated April 21 2020 at 10:09 AM

11159 E 25th Drive

11159 East 25th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

11159 East 25th Avenue, Aurora, CO 80010
Northwest Aurora

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
dog park
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
alarm system
dog park
parking
garage
11159 E 25th Drive Available 06/01/20 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath in Popular Stapleton- Coming soon 6/1! - Katherine Badcock
720-908-6279
Katherine.Badcock@realatlas.com

This 3 bed, 2.5 bath townhome located in popular Stapleton! With attached two car garage. Full equipped kitchen with stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and pantry. Open concept to living room for all your entertaining needs! Laundry located on upper floor for convenience. Low-maintenance landscaping. Private back patio. Natural light floods the home in all rooms. Quiet neighborhood. Close to parks and dog parks - Bluff Lake Nature Center is blocks away!

Unit Amenities:
Attached 2 car garage
Vivant Alarm system can be activated at tenant cost
Fenced in Patio
Upstairs laundry for convenience
Central AC/ Heat

Rent: $2295
Deposit: $2295 for well qualified applicants
Utilities: Resident pays all utilities

Pet Policy:
DOGS ONLY
$250 one time pet fee (per pet) due at time of move in
$25 monthly pet rent (per pet)

Applications: $45 per adult

Rental Qualifications:
Please provide proof of income equal to 3x the monthly rent amount
No evictions of felonies for the last 5 years
Background and Credit check required

Contact me for a tour today! Text, Call or Email!

Katherine Badcock
720-908-6279
Katherine.Badcock@realatlas.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4722450)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11159 E 25th Drive have any available units?
11159 E 25th Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 11159 E 25th Drive have?
Some of 11159 E 25th Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11159 E 25th Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11159 E 25th Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11159 E 25th Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 11159 E 25th Drive is pet friendly.
Does 11159 E 25th Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11159 E 25th Drive offers parking.
Does 11159 E 25th Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11159 E 25th Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11159 E 25th Drive have a pool?
No, 11159 E 25th Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11159 E 25th Drive have accessible units?
No, 11159 E 25th Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11159 E 25th Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 11159 E 25th Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
