Amenities
11159 E 25th Drive Available 06/01/20 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath in Popular Stapleton- Coming soon 6/1! - Katherine Badcock
720-908-6279
Katherine.Badcock@realatlas.com
This 3 bed, 2.5 bath townhome located in popular Stapleton! With attached two car garage. Full equipped kitchen with stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and pantry. Open concept to living room for all your entertaining needs! Laundry located on upper floor for convenience. Low-maintenance landscaping. Private back patio. Natural light floods the home in all rooms. Quiet neighborhood. Close to parks and dog parks - Bluff Lake Nature Center is blocks away!
Unit Amenities:
Attached 2 car garage
Vivant Alarm system can be activated at tenant cost
Fenced in Patio
Upstairs laundry for convenience
Central AC/ Heat
Rent: $2295
Deposit: $2295 for well qualified applicants
Utilities: Resident pays all utilities
Pet Policy:
DOGS ONLY
$250 one time pet fee (per pet) due at time of move in
$25 monthly pet rent (per pet)
Applications: $45 per adult
Rental Qualifications:
Please provide proof of income equal to 3x the monthly rent amount
No evictions of felonies for the last 5 years
Background and Credit check required
Contact me for a tour today! Text, Call or Email!
Katherine Badcock
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE4722450)