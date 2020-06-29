All apartments in Aurora
Last updated November 28 2019 at 8:28 AM

11106 E Ada Pl

11106 East Ada Place · No Longer Available
Location

11106 East Ada Place, Aurora, CO 80012
Expo Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Your beautifully updated ranch home is in a great location, conveniently located near Mississippi and Havana. It's in the Cherry Creek School District (Highline Elementary, Prairie MS, Overland HS), three blocks from Exposition Park, near lots of shopping (Costco, King Soopers, Safeway, Sprouts, Pacific Ocean Mart, Havana Gardens). You will have an easy commute to the University Hospital campus, Cherry Creek, Glendale, DTC, or even Downtown. Enjoy the rich hardwood floors, tiles floors, new carpet, and updates. The deluxe kitchen has stainless steel appliances and soft-close cupboards. Three bedrooms, two bathrooms, eat-in kitchen. Washer and dryer provided. Central air conditioning. Two car garage with extra work space. Extra parking behind fence gate. Roomy storage shed in the back yard. Large backyard. Landlord provides lawn mowing during summer months. No basement. Background check; application fee. No smoking, no pets, no Section 8, renter responsible for all utilities. $1850 security deposit. Six-month lease. Please contact me to arrange a private showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11106 E Ada Pl have any available units?
11106 E Ada Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 11106 E Ada Pl have?
Some of 11106 E Ada Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11106 E Ada Pl currently offering any rent specials?
11106 E Ada Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11106 E Ada Pl pet-friendly?
No, 11106 E Ada Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 11106 E Ada Pl offer parking?
Yes, 11106 E Ada Pl offers parking.
Does 11106 E Ada Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11106 E Ada Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11106 E Ada Pl have a pool?
No, 11106 E Ada Pl does not have a pool.
Does 11106 E Ada Pl have accessible units?
No, 11106 E Ada Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 11106 E Ada Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11106 E Ada Pl has units with dishwashers.
