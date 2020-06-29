11106 E Ada Pl

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Your beautifully updated ranch home is in a great location, conveniently located near Mississippi and Havana. It's in the Cherry Creek School District (Highline Elementary, Prairie MS, Overland HS), three blocks from Exposition Park, near lots of shopping (Costco, King Soopers, Safeway, Sprouts, Pacific Ocean Mart, Havana Gardens). You will have an easy commute to the University Hospital campus, Cherry Creek, Glendale, DTC, or even Downtown. Enjoy the rich hardwood floors, tiles floors, new carpet, and updates. The deluxe kitchen has stainless steel appliances and soft-close cupboards. Three bedrooms, two bathrooms, eat-in kitchen. Washer and dryer provided. Central air conditioning. Two car garage with extra work space. Extra parking behind fence gate. Roomy storage shed in the back yard. Large backyard. Landlord provides lawn mowing during summer months. No basement. Background check; application fee. No smoking, no pets, no Section 8, renter responsible for all utilities. $1850 security deposit. Six-month lease. Please contact me to arrange a private showing.