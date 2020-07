Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This tri-level home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms and boasts 2,055 square feet. Roomy Master Bedroom with 3/4 Bathroom allows for privacy and relaxation, extra two bedrooms on the upper level with additional full bathroom. Enjoy the large kitchen adjacent to the dining room. Located in the highly sought after Cherry Creek Schools District. Located nearby Expo Park with hiking and biking trails right around the corner. A variety of food options are located less than 10 minutes away.