11030 East Colorado Drive

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage internet access

Come see this beautiful home with newly remodeled kitchen and dining room. This large home backs up to Ponderosa Elementary school, and is very close to other Cherry Creek schools. The large backyard opens up to a grassy area and is a quiet private back yard. This home is close to amenities and I-225. Tenant pays for all utilities, owner pays for ADT security system. One year lease term minimum. Background and credit check required. Security deposit is $3300, security deposit and rent due are upon lease signing. $300/pet non refundable deposit with $25/mo pet rent (for dogs). This home is listed with Peter Mitzelfeld and Sophisticated Properties a division of Swan Realty www.sophisticatedproperties.com please call Peter to set up a showing. 303-918-7909



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/11030-e-colorado-dr-aurora-co-80012-usa/514583dc-e659-48c0-b0b3-165bfa1daf2e



(RLNE5821423)