All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 1091 Kenton Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
1091 Kenton Street
Last updated March 6 2020 at 5:07 PM

1091 Kenton Street

1091 Kenton Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1091 Kenton Street, Aurora, CO 80010
Del Mar Parkway

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This stunning newly renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Aurora will welcome you with 2,400 square feet of living space!

The kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances, granite countertops, and a breakfast nook. Other great features of this home includes, a new rooftop, new flooring, new paint, lots of natural light, an open floor plan, walk in closets, washer and dryer hookups, and a finished basement with a non-conforming room. Parking for this property is a detached 2 car garage.

Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio, porch, or fenced yard. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, Havana and Nome Park. Also nearby are King Soopers, Target, Town Center At Aurora, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-225.

Nearby schools include Lansing Elementary School, Aurora West Middle School, and Aurora Central High School.

Pets are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.

Sorry, no utilities are included.

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1091 Kenton Street have any available units?
1091 Kenton Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 1091 Kenton Street have?
Some of 1091 Kenton Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1091 Kenton Street currently offering any rent specials?
1091 Kenton Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1091 Kenton Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1091 Kenton Street is pet friendly.
Does 1091 Kenton Street offer parking?
Yes, 1091 Kenton Street offers parking.
Does 1091 Kenton Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1091 Kenton Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1091 Kenton Street have a pool?
No, 1091 Kenton Street does not have a pool.
Does 1091 Kenton Street have accessible units?
No, 1091 Kenton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1091 Kenton Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1091 Kenton Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Move Cross Country
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Silverbrook
15403 E 1st Ave
Aurora, CO 80011
Liberty Creek Apartment Homes
13100 E Kansas Dr
Aurora, CO 80012
Park Place at Exposition
10785 E Exposition Ave
Aurora, CO 80012
21 Fitzsimons Apartment Homes
2100 N Ursula St
Aurora, CO 80045
Sonoma Resort
22159 E Ontario Dr
Aurora, CO 80016
Spur at Iliff Station
2367 South Blackhawk Street
Aurora, CO 80014
IMT Cornerstar Ranch
16363 E Fremont Ave
Aurora, CO 80016
Aspen Ridge
18851 E Baltic Pl
Aurora, CO 80013

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College