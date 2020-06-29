1091 Kenton Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This stunning newly renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Aurora will welcome you with 2,400 square feet of living space!



The kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances, granite countertops, and a breakfast nook. Other great features of this home includes, a new rooftop, new flooring, new paint, lots of natural light, an open floor plan, walk in closets, washer and dryer hookups, and a finished basement with a non-conforming room. Parking for this property is a detached 2 car garage.



Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio, porch, or fenced yard. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, Havana and Nome Park. Also nearby are King Soopers, Target, Town Center At Aurora, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-225.



Nearby schools include Lansing Elementary School, Aurora West Middle School, and Aurora Central High School.



Pets are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.



Sorry, no utilities are included.



