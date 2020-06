Amenities

10809 E. 25th Drive Available 06/20/20 Beautiful & Spacious 3 bed Townhome! COMING SOON 6/20 - Katherine Badcock

This 3 bed, 3.5 bath townhome located in popular Stapleton! With attached two car garage. Full equipped kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and walk-in pantry. Open concept to living room for all your entertaining needs! Finished basement with bedroom and bathroom. Low-maintenance landscaping. Private fenced in back patio. Natural light floods the home in all rooms. Quiet neighborhood. Close to parks and dog parks - Bluff Lake Nature Center is blocks away! Stanley Market near by as well!



Unit Amenities:

• Attached 2 car garage

• Fenced in Patio

• Central AC/ Heat



Rent: $2795

Deposit: $2795 for well qualified applicants

Utilities: Resident pays all utilities



Pet Policy:

$250 one time pet fee (per pet) due at time of move in

$25 monthly pet rent (per pet)



Applications: $45 per adult



Rental Qualifications:

Please provide proof of income equal to 3x the monthly rent amount

No evictions of felonies for the last 5 years

Background and Credit check required



Contact me for a tour today! Text, Call or Email!



Katherine Badcock

720-908-6279

Katherine.Badcock@realatlas.com



