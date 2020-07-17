10762 E Exposition Ave Apt 136

Amenities

Upgraded condo for rent with new paint and new hardwood floor in the High Hollows Condos! Here you are close to shopping, restaurants, parks and within walking distance to the elementary school. This condo comes with all appliances. The community features an onsite laundry facility, pool and playground. The community is perfect for those with an active lifestyle as you can walk to Expo Park or the Recreation Center. With residential proof, the monthly fee for the Rec Center is super cheap and they have everything from a state of the art gym, pool and library. You will be able to jump on Alameda and head downtown or out to 225. You are just minutes to the Denver Tech Center, Downtown, Aurora or DU.



Short 20-Min drive to downtown Denver.



This adorable condo is in Garden level home with will be easy to move. This master bedroom is large and features plenty of storage. The second bedroom looks spacious as well.



The living room is spacious and can suit a full living room set and entertainment center. Your dining room is large enough for a 4 seater table and cabinet! The bathroom is fully upgraded.



The master suite is large enough for a Queen sized set and features a large closet. The kitchen is fully stacked with a rare to find gas stove, fridge and dishwasher. There is plenty of room for a microwave and other chef’s delights! There is closed in patio that can be used as an extra room.



Rental Terms:

$49 Application Fee per adult.

1% Monthly Admin Fee.

One-time Resident Admin Fee of $235.

Pet fees and restrictions apply, please inquire.

Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.



You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963.



We look forward to connecting with you!



Mynd Management

Equal Opportunity Housing

License #02014508



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5887206)