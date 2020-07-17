All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 10762 E Exposition Ave Apt 136.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
10762 E Exposition Ave Apt 136
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

10762 E Exposition Ave Apt 136

10762 East Exposition Avenue · (833) 367-6963
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Expo Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

10762 East Exposition Avenue, Aurora, CO 80012
Expo Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Apartment · Avail. now

$1,295

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 761 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
Upgraded condo for rent with new paint and new hardwood floor in the High Hollows Condos! Here you are close to shopping, restaurants, parks and within walking distance to the elementary school. This condo comes with all appliances. The community features an onsite laundry facility, pool and playground. The community is perfect for those with an active lifestyle as you can walk to Expo Park or the Recreation Center. With residential proof, the monthly fee for the Rec Center is super cheap and they have everything from a state of the art gym, pool and library. You will be able to jump on Alameda and head downtown or out to 225. You are just minutes to the Denver Tech Center, Downtown, Aurora or DU.

Short 20-Min drive to downtown Denver.

This adorable condo is in Garden level home with will be easy to move. This master bedroom is large and features plenty of storage. The second bedroom looks spacious as well.

The living room is spacious and can suit a full living room set and entertainment center. Your dining room is large enough for a 4 seater table and cabinet! The bathroom is fully upgraded.

The master suite is large enough for a Queen sized set and features a large closet. The kitchen is fully stacked with a rare to find gas stove, fridge and dishwasher. There is plenty of room for a microwave and other chef’s delights! There is closed in patio that can be used as an extra room.

Rental Terms:
$49 Application Fee per adult.
1% Monthly Admin Fee.
One-time Resident Admin Fee of $235.
Pet fees and restrictions apply, please inquire.
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963.

We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5887206)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10762 E Exposition Ave Apt 136 have any available units?
10762 E Exposition Ave Apt 136 has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 10762 E Exposition Ave Apt 136 have?
Some of 10762 E Exposition Ave Apt 136's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10762 E Exposition Ave Apt 136 currently offering any rent specials?
10762 E Exposition Ave Apt 136 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10762 E Exposition Ave Apt 136 pet-friendly?
No, 10762 E Exposition Ave Apt 136 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 10762 E Exposition Ave Apt 136 offer parking?
Yes, 10762 E Exposition Ave Apt 136 offers parking.
Does 10762 E Exposition Ave Apt 136 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10762 E Exposition Ave Apt 136 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10762 E Exposition Ave Apt 136 have a pool?
Yes, 10762 E Exposition Ave Apt 136 has a pool.
Does 10762 E Exposition Ave Apt 136 have accessible units?
No, 10762 E Exposition Ave Apt 136 does not have accessible units.
Does 10762 E Exposition Ave Apt 136 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10762 E Exposition Ave Apt 136 has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 10762 E Exposition Ave Apt 136?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Liberty Creek Apartment Homes
13100 E Kansas Dr
Aurora, CO 80012
Advenir at French Quarter
3227 S Parker Rd
Aurora, CO 80014
Cherry Ridge Apartments
919 S Peoria St
Aurora, CO 80012
IMT Cornerstar Ranch
16363 E Fremont Ave
Aurora, CO 80016
Bristol Village
17201 E Walsh Way
Aurora, CO 80017
Aurora Hills
11850 E Maple Ave
Aurora, CO 80012
Vista Park
12707 E Mississippi Ave
Aurora, CO 80012
Knollwood Apartments
15196 E Louisiana Dr
Aurora, CO 80012

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity