Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed guest parking pet friendly

Living room with a log burning fire, access to the private patio, dining area, fully equipped kitchen, separate laundry room. Two nice sized bedrooms, and two bathrooms, current tenant packing, so looking a little unorganized. Comes with dedicated and visitor parking, close to the community pool, and easy access to all major highways. (NO smoking allowed.)



Sec 8 taken with good credit. Please call Chris for a showing at 720616-3963