10702 E. Exposition Ave. #304 Arapahoe County

in unit laundry pet friendly clubhouse some paid utils

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 clubhouse

* 2 bed, Great location off Havana and Exposition with lots of amenities such as club house and washer/dryer in complex and Cherry Creek Schools. - * Great location off Havana and Exposition for $1050 with lots of amenities such as club house and washer/dryer in complex and Cherry Creek Schools.

* 10702 E. Exposition Ave. #304 in Aurora 80012

* Cherry Creek Schools with the elementary school only a block away.

* 2 bed, 1 bath, 1000 sf condo

* Close to buses, parks (Expo park), schools, shopping, etc.

* Landlord pays for trash and water, tenants pay for heat and electric. * Section 8 OK.

* Pets OK with extra rent and deposit.

* $40 application fee. If everything looks good on the application, you can pay half the deposit the first month and half the second month.

* More pictures, apps and info at www.richdavis.com



