Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

10702 E. Exposition Ave. #304 Arapahoe County

10702 East Exposition Avenue · (303) 731-6923
Location

10702 East Exposition Avenue, Aurora, CO 80012
Expo Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 10702 E. Exposition Ave. #304 Arapahoe County · Avail. now

$1,050

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
clubhouse
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
clubhouse
* 2 bed, Great location off Havana and Exposition with lots of amenities such as club house and washer/dryer in complex and Cherry Creek Schools. - * Great location off Havana and Exposition for $1050 with lots of amenities such as club house and washer/dryer in complex and Cherry Creek Schools.
* 10702 E. Exposition Ave. #304 in Aurora 80012
* Cherry Creek Schools with the elementary school only a block away.
* 2 bed, 1 bath, 1000 sf condo
* Close to buses, parks (Expo park), schools, shopping, etc.
* Landlord pays for trash and water, tenants pay for heat and electric. * Section 8 OK.
* Pets OK with extra rent and deposit.
* $40 application fee. If everything looks good on the application, you can pay half the deposit the first month and half the second month.
* More pictures, apps and info at www.richdavis.com

(RLNE3977430)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10702 E. Exposition Ave. #304 Arapahoe County have any available units?
10702 E. Exposition Ave. #304 Arapahoe County has a unit available for $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 10702 E. Exposition Ave. #304 Arapahoe County have?
Some of 10702 E. Exposition Ave. #304 Arapahoe County's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and clubhouse. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10702 E. Exposition Ave. #304 Arapahoe County currently offering any rent specials?
10702 E. Exposition Ave. #304 Arapahoe County isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10702 E. Exposition Ave. #304 Arapahoe County pet-friendly?
Yes, 10702 E. Exposition Ave. #304 Arapahoe County is pet friendly.
Does 10702 E. Exposition Ave. #304 Arapahoe County offer parking?
No, 10702 E. Exposition Ave. #304 Arapahoe County does not offer parking.
Does 10702 E. Exposition Ave. #304 Arapahoe County have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10702 E. Exposition Ave. #304 Arapahoe County offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10702 E. Exposition Ave. #304 Arapahoe County have a pool?
No, 10702 E. Exposition Ave. #304 Arapahoe County does not have a pool.
Does 10702 E. Exposition Ave. #304 Arapahoe County have accessible units?
No, 10702 E. Exposition Ave. #304 Arapahoe County does not have accessible units.
Does 10702 E. Exposition Ave. #304 Arapahoe County have units with dishwashers?
No, 10702 E. Exposition Ave. #304 Arapahoe County does not have units with dishwashers.
