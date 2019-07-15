10702 E. Exposition Ave. #304 Arapahoe County

Amenities
Great location off Havana and Exposition for $1050 with lots of amenities such as club house and washer/dryer in complex and Cherry Creek Schools.
* 10702 E. Exposition Ave. #304 in Aurora 80012
* Cherry Creek Schools with the elementary school only a block away.
* 2 bed, 1 bath, 1000 sf condo
* Close to buses, parks (Expo park), schools, shopping, etc.
* Landlord pays for trash and water, tenants pay for heat and electric. * Section 8 OK.
* Pets OK with extra rent and deposit.
* $40 application fee. If everything looks good on the application, you can pay half the deposit the first month and half the second month.
