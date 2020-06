Amenities

pet friendly garage pool air conditioning

2 BEDS 2 BATH NICE Townhouse In West Covina FOR LEASE - Rare duplex located on one lot in the beautiful City of West Covina. In ground pool in walking distance, cul-de-sac, quiet neighborhood. The duplex has two units both with spacious yard, driveway, and two car garage. unit B for lease with 2 bedrooms/2 bathrooms. it has central A/C, new flooring. Convenient to Shopping Center, Bus Station, School, Restaurants.



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5549361)