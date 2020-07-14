Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet extra storage patio / balcony recently renovated hardwood floors ceiling fan garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park gym parking pool bbq/grill on-site laundry hot tub

Sunset Square is a newly renovated apartment community in West Covina, CA. Apartment interiors have been completely refreshed with quartz countertops, new appliances, and plank flooring. Stay fit in our expanded fitness center, connect in our beautiful new clubhouse, or hang out at our friendly dog park. Our pool and BBQ patio also provide a relaxing atmosphere for you to unwind. Located conveniently off the I-10 freeway, Sunset Square is minutes from Los Angeles and Pasadena. Sunset Square is walking distance to Plaza West Covina, home to Best Buy, Macy’s, Sears, H&M, Men’s Warehouse, Red Robin, Lazy Dog, Lucille’s Smokehouse and many others, providing an abundance of shopping and dining options. Also located within walking distance are the West Haven Healthcare Center and the Citrus Valley Medical Center. Come explore our one, two and three bedroom floorplan options that are sure to fit your lifestyle.