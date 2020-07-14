All apartments in West Covina
Sunset Square
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:51 AM

Sunset Square

745 N Sunset Ave · (213) 204-5895
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

745 N Sunset Ave, West Covina, CA 91790
Freeway Corridor

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit B30 · Avail. Jul 19

$1,910

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 981 sqft

Unit C33 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,975

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 981 sqft

Unit C22 · Avail. now

$2,205

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1093 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Sunset Square.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
extra storage
patio / balcony
recently renovated
hardwood floors
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
on-site laundry
hot tub
Sunset Square is a newly renovated apartment community in West Covina, CA. Apartment interiors have been completely refreshed with quartz countertops, new appliances, and plank flooring. Stay fit in our expanded fitness center, connect in our beautiful new clubhouse, or hang out at our friendly dog park. Our pool and BBQ patio also provide a relaxing atmosphere for you to unwind. Located conveniently off the I-10 freeway, Sunset Square is minutes from Los Angeles and Pasadena. Sunset Square is walking distance to Plaza West Covina, home to Best Buy, Macy’s, Sears, H&M, Men’s Warehouse, Red Robin, Lazy Dog, Lucille’s Smokehouse and many others, providing an abundance of shopping and dining options. Also located within walking distance are the West Haven Healthcare Center and the Citrus Valley Medical Center. Come explore our one, two and three bedroom floorplan options that are sure to fit your lifestyle.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500
limit: 1 pet maximum
rent: $50/month
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds, Weight limit: 50 lbs
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Sunset Square have any available units?
Sunset Square has 3 units available starting at $1,910 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in West Covina, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly West Covina Rent Report.
What amenities does Sunset Square have?
Some of Sunset Square's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Sunset Square currently offering any rent specials?
Sunset Square is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Sunset Square pet-friendly?
Yes, Sunset Square is pet friendly.
Does Sunset Square offer parking?
Yes, Sunset Square offers parking.
Does Sunset Square have units with washers and dryers?
No, Sunset Square does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Sunset Square have a pool?
Yes, Sunset Square has a pool.
Does Sunset Square have accessible units?
No, Sunset Square does not have accessible units.
Does Sunset Square have units with dishwashers?
No, Sunset Square does not have units with dishwashers.
